Sofía Vergara produces outrage for dancing, while Colombia protests – People – Culture

In social networks, thousands of users are criticizing Sofia Vergara for sharing in their Instagram stories some videos in which dance together with his family.

(You may be interested: Epa Colombia offered aid for the protesters in Cali).

Many have interpreted the clips as’outrageous’ and they reproach him for dancing to the rhythm of reggaeton while Colombia It is going through a difficult social situation due to the national strike.

It should be remembered that Vergara lives in the United States, where he has been listed thanks to his participation in the series ‘Modern family’.

In the videos, ‘La Toti’ appears celebrating in what would be a family party. His mother even appears and they all dance to the rhythm of the song ‘Corazón’, by Maluma, and ‘X’, by Nicky Jam and J Balvin.

(If you read us from the EL TIEMPO app, see the content here).

(Also read: Does a famous person, or anyone, have a duty to speak about unemployment?).

After publishing the videos, the critics have not been long in coming.

For many it has been annoying that Vergara does not know pronounce about the situation in the country.“Everyone talking about Shakira and I don’t know who, and we have forgotten the deathly silence of @SofiaVergara about the situation in Colombia”

Everyone talking about Shakira and I don’t know who, and we have forgotten the deathly silence of @SofiaVergara about the situation in Colombia 🇨🇴 – Manuel José (@El_Purificador_) May 5, 2021

(If you read us from the EL TIEMPO app, see the content here).

“Justin Bieber spoke first than Shakira, Sofía Vergara and James “, another user indicated.

Justin Bieber spoke first than Shakira, Sofía Vergara and James 🥲 – Jorge Jaraba (@ jorgejaraba1998) May 4, 2021

(If you read us from the EL TIEMPO app, see the content here).

“I don’t see them canceling Sofía Vergara for her silence in the face of the country’s crisis. I remind you that she is the highest paid actress and her platform is huge.”

I don’t see them canceling Sofía Vergara for her silence in the face of the country’s crisis. I remind you that she is the highest paid actress and her platform is gigantic 🤬 – Alejandro (@aljxxdro) May 5, 2021

(If you read us from the EL TIEMPO app, see the content here).

(Related note: Faustino ‘Tino’ Asprilla responds by video with distorted message).

Trends THE WEATHER