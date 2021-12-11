So you can put a Christmas hat on the app icon

WhatsApp It is one of the most used apps in Mexico and worldwide because millions of people use it daily to send and receive messages, images, documents and even to make calls and video calls.

For this reason, developers continue creating and adding new and more functions and tools that not only improve the user experience, but also make the interface much more intuitive and attractive.

It is due to the large number of updates that are carried out that WhatsApp hides many secrets through which people can use various hidden emojis, modify their privacy settings and even customize the icon of the app.

And the latter is what we will teach you to do next, because now that the Christmas season has begun there is a trick with which you can add a Christmas hat to the main WhatsApp icon.

How to put a Christmas hat on the WhatsApp icon?

The first thing you should do to customize the WhatsApp icon is in the Google search engine and find an image of WhatsApp with Christmas hat.

Remember that this image must be in PNG format, have a transparent background, so that the trick can work correctly.

Once you have downloaded the image, you must download the Nova Launcher application to your cell phone, it should be noted that this app is only available for Android operating systems, so users of ios they will not be able to perform this trick.

Then you must open the app after accepting the customization of your phone, you have to press for a few seconds the WhatsApp icon until the ‘Edit’ option appears.

It is then that the app will allow you to change the icon by opening your gallery and choosing the image that you previously downloaded.

When you click on save changes, the WhatsApp icon will automatically have changed to the one of your choice.