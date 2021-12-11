So you can download the statuses of your contacts

WhatsApp It has become the leading application to send and receive messages and information instantly in Mexico and many other countries due to the ease and with which it can be used.

In addition, over the years, little by little, the app has been adding more and more innovative functions that allow its users to share their thoughts, images or videos through the famous WhatsApp statuses.

And although at first most users thought that the incorporation of the states to the app was unnecessary, since previously this function was already available in Instagram and Facebook, today many of them use it.

That is why more than one person has wondered if there is any way to download the status on WhatsApp of their friends, family, colleagues or even their partner on their mobile device in an easy way.

And to the surprise and pleasure of all of them, the answer is yes, and below we will explain the simplest trick to do it without the need to resort to any external application.

How to download the status of your WhatsApp contacts?

What you must do to download the state of your WhatsApp contacts is to enter the folder or files on your smartphone and write the word “WhatsApp” on the magnifying glass icon.

When you have done it, you will be able to find a folder with multimedia files named like that, where you will simply have to activate the function that the hidden files appear.

When you activate it, you will be able to see a folder with the name “Status”, where you will not only be able to find the photos of your WhatsApp contacts but also the videos of their status.

Finally all you have to do is find the one you want and download it.