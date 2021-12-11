Shiloh Jolie-Pitt with a masculine outfit on the red carpet (photos) | Famous
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt She has appeared this year more frequently in the public eye by accompanying her mother, Angelina Jolie to the premieres of her films and on the red carpet she has shown various looks.
When he accompanied her to the premiere of ‘Eternals’ on October 18, she wore a dress that Angelina had already shown at the 2014 Oscars, but now for the premiere of the documentary ‘Paper & Glue’ she was seen with something more masculine.
At 15, Shiloh has shown that she has no problem wearing outfits associated with one gender or another, from women’s dresses to suits and pants.
On the ‘Paper & Glue’ red carpet on November 18, Angelina was accompanied by just two of her six children, Shiloh and Pax Jolie-Pitt, of 18 years.
But it was Shiloh’s look that caught the most attention. After being seen in the premieres of ‘Eternals’ with very feminine dresses, for this event she decided to go with something more casual: some ripped jeans, with blue converse tennis shoes and a black hoodie with a hat.
The last time she had been seen in a less than feminine outfit was at the ‘Maleficent’ premiere in 2019, but since then she has been seen wearing feminine garments as well.
In 2014 Brad Pitt revealed with Oprah Winfrey that Shiloh identified as a boy and asked to be called “John.” However, since then he has not made any statements about how he identifies himself.
Shiloh could become a model
The ease that he has shown in changing styles and wearing any type of clothing has made Shiloh attract the attention of the industry and he is beginning to be seen and considered with a career in the world of fashion.
According to sources from Life and Style magazine, Angelina Jolie knows that there is interest from the fashion world for Shiloh and she would even already have a couple of job offers, but the 46-year-old actress wants it to be a well thought out decision.