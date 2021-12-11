she is his niece who triumphs in networks and is identical to the actress

Sofia Vergara She is one of the most famous actresses who has become an example and inspiration for many women.

And it has shown that women can achieve what we set out to do and made it clear that there are no limits.

The Colombian has established herself as one of the best actresses and one of the richest and most powerful.

But, she is not the only successful one in the family, because her niece, Claudia Vergara, is following in their footsteps.

And not just because it’s starting out in the world of acting and modeling, but also because it is identical to the actress.

The resemblance between them is incredible and this was recently demonstrated by the celebrity dancing the Thanksgiving with his niece.

The two carried sexy silk dresses with neckline at the back, and you could see the complicity that exists between them, which seems more like mother and daughter.

She is the beautiful niece of Sofía Vergara who is identical to her

Claudia follows in the footsteps of his aunt and has dabbled in acting and modeling, and, in addition, she is an entrepreneur and businesswoman like Sofía.

And it is that he launched his own clothing brand, What is his name? Violetta Rose, and that her aunt has supported from the beginning.

Through her networks, the young woman is a sensation and enchants with each image she publishes, making everyone fall in love with her beauty, great body, and great style.

In addition, it has a great complicity with Sofia, and they constantly match their outfits, showing the strong aunt-niece connection they have.

“OMG she is just like you”, “she looks like your daughter, she is just as beautiful”, “they are two beauties”, “wow they look like sisters”, and “she will be as successful as you”, are some of the comments that are read in the account of the Colombian.