Seth Rogen clarifies what happened to Emma Watson in the film This is the End

Emma Watson (Photo: Georges Biard) / Seth Rogen (Photo: Stephen McCarthy / Collision)

After some statements he gave for GQ magazine, Seth Rogen used his Twitter account to clarify the versions that circulated about the controversial departure of Emma Watson from This is the end. Through a screenshot of the notepad on his cell phone, Rogen recounted what exactly happened on the set. What’s more, He admitted his lack of communication with the actress and praised her for the way she reacted in that difficult moment.

“I want to correct a story that emerged from an interview I recently gave. It is a distorted portrait of what really happened. Emma Watson did not ‘leave angry’ from the set and it is unfair to think that she did,” begins the text that wrote the comedian.

“The scene was not originally in the script, it was being improvised, it changed drastically and it was not what she had agreed to,” continues the text written by the actor. The controversial scene, to which Rogen refers, was a bawdy one where the actors Channing tatum Y Danny McBride they played a sadomasochist and a cannibal.

In the statement, the actor acknowledged that there was a lack of communication, both on his part and on the part of the directors. They both agreed that it would be better if she was not on the set. “I definitely should have communicated better and because I didn’t she found herself in an awkward position. We talked that night, generally speaking it was an unpleasant situation and it must have been difficult for her to say anything and I am glad and impressed that she did. “he added.

Finally, Rogen decided to close the text with a thanks to Watson and with the hope of working with the actress again at some point: “I was delighted to have been able to work with her and I would love to have that opportunity once again,” he concluded.