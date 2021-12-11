Selena Gomez talks about her love-hate relationship with social networks

She has already admitted that she is not the one who manages some of her profiles in networks since she always prioritizes her mental health.

Selena Gomez Has Nearly 40 Million Followers On TikTokAlthough her posts receive millions of visits, the singer has admitted to having a complicated relationship with social media platforms.

The artist and businesswoman, who also has 278 million followers on Instagram and 65 million followers on Twitter, has recently granted an interview to ‘Extra’ in which he has talked about his love-hate relationship with them: “It’s very funny. I think I’ve had a love-hate relationship with social media … I love walking into an app that has the coolest things you can see, from making food to dancing. But what amuses me personally is swearing … I can be silly and I love doing it. I love making people laugh. “

On the contrary, Selena recently revealed that sometimes it is difficult for her to get out of bed and that is why he also uses his social profiles to share the “tools” he uses to help himself with his mental health. “Sometimes I’m not good at it, as if I woke up and had a hard time just getting out of bed. I constantly try to fill myself with knowledge about what I’m feeling and what triggers are happening to me. It helps me to understand myself a little more is that I can take a step back and think about all the tools that I have learned and try to put them into practice in my daily life. That is what usually helps me. “

In 2020 he confessed that he had been diagnosed Bipolar disorder on the Miley Cyrus talk show. Since then he has had no qualms about talking about his mental health. In fact, she believes that it is important to speak about them in public to break the taboos on this subject and raise awareness about the importance of dealing with them.

“I went to one of the best psychiatrists, McLean Hospital (Massachusetts, United States), and I realized that, after years of going through many different things, this is bipolar disorder,” Selena confessed to Miley Cyrus.

Besides these mental health problems, Gomez She has had to deal with other situations such as a 2014 lupus diagnosis, a kidney transplant, and chemotherapy. “My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, have a mental illness, go through very public heartbreak… All of these things should have brought me down. Every time he went through something, he would say, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with? You’re going to help people. ‘ That’s really what kept me going. There could have been a time when I wasn’t strong enough and did something that hurt me, “he said.