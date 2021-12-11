Selena Gomez says she ‘cried like a baby’ after receiving her first Grammy nomination

!Selena Gomez she feels very happy and grateful! This week, the 29-year-old singer said she shed tears of joy after “Revelación,” her first Spanish-language EP, was recognized for best Latin pop album at the 2022 Grammy Awards, marking her first nomination for the Recording Academy.

You’re going to be interested: Selena Gómez signs a contract with Univision to create content in Spanish!

“I cried like a baby. I was so excited,” Gomez told Entertainment Tonight after learning she was nominated. “I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I’m so excited!”

The “Adiós” singer released the seven-track album in March, telling Vogue at the time that the record was a tribute to her Latin roots and a gift to her large fan base in Latin America.

“The project is really a tribute to my heritage,” he told the magazine. “It’s a Sasha Fierce moment, for sure.”

Before he released “Revelation,” the former Disney star told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that he dreamed of pursuing the project for a decade.

“This has been something that I have wanted to do for 10 years, working on a project in Spanish, because I am very, very proud of my heritage, and I really felt like I wanted this to happen,” she said in January.

She continued, “And it happened, and I feel like it’s the perfect time. Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music that on a global level just makes people feel things, you know?”

Keep reading: Camila Cabello pays tribute to her Mexican roots with a Christmas song in a mariachi version

The EP was produced by Puerto Rican record producer Tainy, responsible for some of reggaeton’s biggest hits, including “I Like It” by Cardi B, “One Day” by Dua Lipa and several albums by great reggaeton icons such as Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Monday, January 31, 2022 and will air on CBS and TNT.