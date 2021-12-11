Selena Gómez launches mental health platform so you can receive help – Nueva Mujer

For years Selena Gomez has struggled with problems mental health, while succeeding and growing in his professional career.

The famous is a example of overcoming, because not only has he faced and moved forward after his kidney transplant due to lupus disease.

He has also battled the pressures of being a celebrity, her image, her weight, something that has led to excessive consumption of alcohol and suffering from nervous breakdowns.

“They pressure me. There is a lot of pressure. You have to be sexy, you have to be cute, you have to be nice. You have to be all of these things. (…) They tell me what to wear, how to look, what to say, how I should be. Until recently, I had given in to that pressure and lost sight of who I was. I listened to people’s opinions and tried to change who I am because I thought others would accept me for it, ”the celebrity confessed in 2014.

To their 29 years, the celebrity has come forward little by little, becoming a strong and exemplary woman.

But, in addition, he has wanted provide help to all who, like her, have mental health problems, for what the platform has launched Wondermind.

Meet the mental health platform launched by Selena Gómez

Wondermind it was created by Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey, who is her mom and CEO of Kicked to the Curb Productions, and Daniella Pierson, who is CEO of The Newsette.

It is a platform that seeks create a space to serve people who suffer from anxiety, depression, or nervous breakdowns like her.

Although it will be available until next year we already know that it will help for free to those who need it.

Wondermind what’s more will offer articles, interviews, tips, and podcasts on different topics, creating a daily routine that helps those in need and lets them know that they are not alone.

In the page from the platform Users can contact Selena or one of her colleagues to receive the necessary help, sharing their emotions and experiences.

In addition, it will also offer Guided meditations, and physical exercises, to maintain a harmonious life of healthy mind and body.