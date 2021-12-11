Scorn release date finally revealed

After the start of the pandemic we have had to see how games of all kinds have been delayed (and even some in particular have done it more than once). It is true that for the player it is a shame, but it is better for this to happen than for the game to arrive “in a hurry” to the market and not enjoy the quality that the developers wanted for it.

One of these games is Scorn, a horror title with spectacular graphics that is coming to Xbox Series and PC. The development of the game seems that it is not exactly “a bed of roses”, but through a tweet in the official account of the game we already know when it will land on the market.

Scorn is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch

The game, which is being developed by the Ebb Software studio, will finally arrive in October 2022. We already knew that the game would not arrive too soon, but the truth is that it is a bit surprising that after taking so long in development the launch of the game occurs in the last third of next year. We remind you that Scorn will be a next-gen title, but luckily it will arrive on Xbox Game Pass at launch.