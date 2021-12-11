Sarah Jessica Parker hires hairdresser who created Aniston’s Rachel haircut

The return of ‘Sex and the City’ is perhaps the most important audiovisual event of the year, if you were raised or sentimentally educated with the series in which Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon -or what is the same Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda – they walked through the Big Apple decked out in prohibitive outfits living all kinds of sentimental experiences.

Eighteen years away from the roles that brought them international fame, the careers of the four actresses have completely changed, focusing mostly on other fields. Sarah Jessica has even become a shopkeeper at her New York shoe store. But beyond expanding their labor borders, with more than 50 years, the look of all of them has evolved, including the signs of age in their image.

Sarah Jessica Parker, with her new coloring. (Cordon Press / Janet Mayer)

Precisely when the first images of the trailer for the new ‘Sex in New York’, now ‘And Just Like That’ reached us, they gutted us that we would not see stretched skin or covered gray hair by impossible dyes. This new and mature image of the protagonists, to which the mythical Samantha would not be added due to a well-known bad tune with Sarah Jessica, required a change of look according to each character.

Miranda put aside her short red hair, and ventured with a platinum blonde gray blending in which gray hair was the perfect excuse to fill her new blunt bob haircut with light, very close at the nape but with which play hair one more time. Perhaps the least changed look was that of the sweet Charlotte, who maintains her chocolate brown, with a copper balayage in the Meghan Markle style as the most transgressive element. This equation forced the main character of the series, embodied in Sarah Jessica Parker, to need a beauty dressing with which to continue being Carrie Bradshaw but adequate on the one hand to trends and on the other to the gray hair that the actress has been wearing for years undyed.

For such a request in which not only her image was at stake but also the expected return of the series, it seems that Sarah Jessica was clear that she wanted to create an icon and what better creator of hair with her own name than Chris McMillan? Neither short nor lazy, the actress put herself in the hands of the stylist to create the new Carrie: with gray hair and curly hair. At a stroke, the polished hairstyles were out of Sarah Jessica’s blonde hair in favor of a very marked curl, almost in a zigzag but very natural.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie on the set of ‘And Just Like That’. (Cordon Press / Roger Wong)

Drunk on the curly method, Carrie’s new waves are not those small ones with which she showed off volume in the first seasons, but larger and more open ones that respect several centimeters from the root. The frizz, banned on old Bradshaw, is now sensed in some hairstyles in which the root is detached from the scalp and at the ends of its renewed wild mane.

But the expert hands of Chris McMillan they are not seen only in the new string of hairstyles of the character. The hairdresser who rose to fame for being not only Jennifer Aniston’s confidante but also for being the creator of Rachel haircut, which reinforced Aniston’s success and is still in fashion, was also behind storied hairstyles like the maching cut between Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow. In other words, trusting Chris McMillan is synonymous with turning a hair into an icon and, therefore, Sarah Jessica Parker trusted the stylist to dominate the cover of the December issue of ‘Vogue’ United States.

Carrie’s set-up required cut and color. So, in addition to resuming her natural curl, the actress has resorted to a subtle inclusion of her gray hair in her blonde balayage coloring, without losing sight of the risky, but effective this time, face framing highlights. The centennial resource to illuminate the face With two thin, much lighter locks on the sides, it has been perfectly incorporated into the voluminous, golden and wild mane of Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sarah Jessica Parker face framing detail in ‘And Just Like That’. (Cordon Press / Janet Mayer)

The result, as can already be seen in the chapters of ‘And Just Like That’, is the one sought: a mature, current and ultra-favored Carrie, on the way to becoming the icon that this decade needs.