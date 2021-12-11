Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will have an equally important presence as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World: Dominion

Since it was confirmed that Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff goldblum they would resume their roles of Jurassic park in the context of Jurassic World: Dominion There have been many fans who have expressed their doubts about the importance that Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ian Malcolm and Dr. Ellie Sattler will have in the plot.

But although there is still enough for Jurassic World: Dominion hit the big screen, recently the film’s director, Colin Trevorrow, again assured that Neill, Dern and Goldblum will have more than cameos in the film.

In fact, in the conversation with Total Film (via Games Radar +), Trevorrow stated that the protagonists of Jurassic park would have the same amount of screen time as the protagonists of Jurassic World.

More about Jurassic World: Dominion

“Laura, Sam and Jeff have as much screen time in the movie as Bryce (Dallas Howard) and Chris (Pratt)”, Trevorrow said. “They are not together all the time, but we follow everyone’s stories equally, and you have the feeling that they are going to meet at a certain point… there is this tension. It’s not necessarily structured in a way that we’re used to seeing our structured Hollywood movies. But it works”.

Jurassic World: Dominion will take as its starting point the irruption of the dinosaurs in the modern world that occurred as a result of the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in that sense, previously Trevorrow had already assured that this new film would be like Jurassic park 6 and it would position itself as a kind of culmination of the franchise.

The premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion It is set for June 2022.