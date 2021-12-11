Ryan Reynolds victim of this Hugh Jackman practical joke

Actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have had a great friendship for many years. The actors have almost a sibling relationship, and a trust so great that it makes them sting continuously and they have a very high competitive instinct with each other.

Hugh Jackman won his charity contest against Ryan Reynolds, so upon learning that he had raised more money than his partner for the charity through Sam’s Club, He told the CEO of the company that he wanted to tell Ryan himself.

“You lost the Sam’s Club thing; I win. Everybody hates you. Bye!” Hugh Jackman told Ryan Reynolds over the phone, whom he has saved in his address book as “Bryan”. Before this call, the actor was completely taken abackAlthough his disputes have improved over the years, he decided not to sit idly by.

The jokes between them started when they were filming ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine ‘in 2008. But it wasn’t until 2016, when Ryan Reynolds landed the role of Wolverine’s rival Deadpool, that the two began their fights and public banter. Some fights between friends with which they revolutionize Instagram, in which sometimes they even involve other famous friends.

In fact, during the Zoom reunion for the 20th anniversary of the ‘X-Men’ movies, Ryan said outright that Hugh Jackman is: “just an evil person. I mean, all of you have been fooled. You think he’s that benevolent, ambassador to your country, but people don’t realize he’s from Winnipeg, Canada. “

And is that the day before, Hugh had Photoshopped the poster of Ryan’s movie “6 Underground” so that it had his own face. There is no doubt that both star in one of the funniest friendships in Hollywood.