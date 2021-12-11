Rumor: They identify a new form of Hisui in Legends: Pokémon Arceus – Nintenderos

We bring you again an interesting message shared recently that is related to one of the most anticipated titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Legends: Pokémon Arceus.

Recently it has been speculated that there are more forms of HisuiAmong which would be, for example, several starter Pokémon such as Samurott, Decidueye and Thyplosion.

In this case it is rumored the existence of a regional form of Weavile, the sinister / ice type Pokémon characterized by its high attack and speed stats.

This information is based on a screenshot in which we are shown a strange pokemon climbing a mountain, which has a great resemblance to Weavile, although it is of a somewhat larger size. Another option also raised is that this is a different evolution of Nuzleaf.

Taking into account their greater size and stature, a change both in their statistics, hitherto offensive, and in their evolutionary types and methods. But until this information is confirmed or denied, either option may be possible.

Below we can see a tweet from a well-known leaker named Ball guy leaks who raises this question and where it is shown the appearance of the supposed Pokémon:

#PokemonLeak The Climbing Pokémon seen in the old Legends Arceus leak is the new evolution of Sneasol. More Soon. pic.twitter.com/wFsvnkWMMc – Ball Guy LEAKS (@BallGuyLEAKS) October 18, 2021

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

Via.