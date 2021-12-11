Robert Downey Jr.’s special gift to Tom Holland’s brother

The relationship between Peter parker Y Tony Stark was the heart of much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), especially, if one takes into account that between Phase 3 and 4 there was a kind of torch pass of Hombre de Hierro to Spider-man. It seems that the link between the two transcended the screen and Tom holland Y Robert Downey Jr. they became great friends. This is taken for granted in a story that was released recently.

Tom holland was as a guest in First we feast, in the segment Hot ones in which guests eat hot chili pepper while answering questions, and revealed that Downey Jr. made an unforgettable gift to his brother, Paddy holland. It was during the filming of Dolittle, in which the two agreed (although Holland he only made voices), when Robert decided to invite Tom and his family to their London home to see a screening of Black panther.

“Paddy appeared running into the room while holding the original helmet of Hombre de Hierro, and Downey gave it to him as a gift “revealed Holland. “It is very special for me, because I was lucky enough to join the MCU but I did it very late, and that souvenir, it is from the original film, it is the birthplace of this incredible world that Kevin Feige Y Marvel created, and Downey Y Jon favreau they started “, he assured.

Holland revealed that having that memory was a “Immense honor” and while it is unclear how much the helmet influenced the life of Paddy, you could say that it gave a north. The brother of Tom holland He is also an actor and had roles in projects like Holmes & Watson and the series Invasion, from Apple TV +. The latter was his big break, because he was in five episodes in which he was Monty cuttermill.

Tom Holland took revenge on his brother on the set of Spider-Man

Last year it was leaked that Harry holland, another of the brothers of Tom, had been hired to have a small role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an interview with Graham norton, the British actor said that it all started as a revenge against him. “I had a very intense scene with him Doc Octopus in which I am face down. I was on my stomach, all day, for 11 hours. Honestly, I can’t complain. Spider-man It changed my life. But I’m definitely going to complain about this. It was tremendous. My brother, Harry, he told me: ‘Get over it, you are Spider-man, you’ll be fine'”, he remembered.

Angered by this stance, he saw an opportunity for revenge in a chat with the headmaster. “The next day I was talking to the director about the job for the week. He told me of a scene, that they needed a young man to play a thief who Spider-man going to catch. He says to me: ‘Do you think Harry can do it?'”, he pointed Tom, that without consulting with Harry put it in the film. “I spoke to the stunts coordinator and said, ‘Please, whatever they do, make it upside down. We did the scene, Harry it sways from side to side. We were coming home that day and he said, ‘Dude, you can complain all you want. It was terrible'”, he assured Tom, to top it all off: “And the icing on the cake, I don’t think he knows. We saw the movie the other day, and they cut the scene. “.

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have an account Telegram just click on the following button:

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it at Apple Store or in Google store, depending on the operating system of your cell phone. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you can give us subscribe to be aware of all the news.