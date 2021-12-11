Robert Downey Jr brings back Iron Man to save the planet

Robert Downey Jr. said goodbye to Iron Man in ‘Endgame’, the last film in which he gave life to the superhero with which he started the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the interpreter has resurrected his character to save the planet and raise awareness about the environment.

The interpreter has turned in recent months in the Footprint Coalition, an organization created by himself to fight climate change. On Tuesday, November 30, the star shared a clip in which he appears signing photos of Iron Man (Tony Stark). “With each signature, the planet becomes greener,” he says.

The artist left a link on his profile that offered more information about the initiative. Downey Jr. has partnered with SWAU, a website that will put the sell your autographs.

All proceeds from the firm will fund the non-profit organization FootPrint Coalition, which provides grants to advance and promote the adoption of environmental technologies and sustainability, “reads the website.

Although he has resurrected the character for a good cause, it seems that the American He is not willing to reinterpret it on the big screen.

I have done everything I could do with that character and now I can dedicate myself to other things. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the last nine movies and you realize that this is all part of a journey and that it all ends, “he told the Hindustan Times.

The actor will not be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the moment, but he has other projects on the horizon. Oppenheime, All-Star Weekend, The Sympathizer and Sherlock Holmes 3 are his next works.