Robert Downey Jr., among the highest paid actors and actresses on television with 2 million per episode

Variety has published its annual reports on the salaries of the stars. We recently echoed the salaries that are being paid in movies, and now we bring you those that are paid in television series. The main conclusion is that actors and actresses charge more and more per episode.

It’s not exactly a ranking, but the US media has offered a look at some of the highest salaries in the industry this year, based on rumored and rounded numbers. Among the highest paid we have Robert Downey Jr. The ‘Iron Man’ actor has life after his departure from Marvel, and what a life: he returns to television with one of the highest salaries ever seen, 2 million dollars or even more for each episode of ‘The Sympathizer’ for HBO . Another Marvel superhero follows behind: Chris Pratt with 1.4 million per episode on ‘The Terminal List’ for Amazon.

Until recently charging a million per episode was extraordinary, and meant reaching the salary ceiling of the sector. Why have these figures reached television? The streaming platforms pay such high salaries because the actors no longer have the money that came from the rebroadcasting of chapters on traditional television. Additionally services such as Netflix and Prime Video normally hold the rights for global distribution.

On the other hand, producers like Lucasfilm and Marvel have begun to add to the contract the possibility that the actor or actress participates, in addition to the series, in a movie that could be released in theaters and even the potential for the character to be added to another franchise. It is said that Netflix is ​​also going to start adding these clauses that further fatten the compensation to the interpreters.

Even the free-to-air networks of traditional television, which have always paid less per episode (albeit with longer seasons), have begun to inflate their salaries to make them more competitive. For example, Ted Danson charges $ 400,000 per episode on ‘Mr. Mayor ‘, NBC sit-com.

On the other hand, the representatives advise that These huge salaries for the stars widen the gap between the protagonists and the supporting ones, who are left with the budget leftovers. We leave you the complete list:

The highest paid actors and actresses on television

– Robert Downey Jr., $ 2 million per episode on ‘The Sympathizer’ (HBO)

– Chris Pratt, $ 1.4 million per episode on ‘The Terminal List’ (Prime Video)

– Jeff Bridges, $ 1 million per episode on ‘The Old Man’ (FX, so we assume Disney + will bring it)

– Bryan Cranston, $ 750,000 per episode on ‘Your Honor’ (Movistar +)

– Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, $ 650,000 / 750,000 per episode on ‘And Just Like That …’ (HBO Max)

– Kate Winslet, $ 650,000 per episode on ‘Mare of Easttown’ (HBO)

– Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, $ 600,000 each per episode on ‘The First Lady’ (Showtime, no platform in Spain)

– Pedro Pascal, $ 600,000 per episode on ‘The Last of Us’ (HBO)

– Steve Martin and Martin Short, $ 600,000 per episode in ‘Building Murders Only’ (Disney +)

– Alec Baldwin, $ 575,000 per episode on ‘Dr. Death ‘(Starzplay)

– Angela Bassett, $ 450,000 per episode on ‘9-1-1’ (Disney +)

– Jude Law, $ 425,000 per episode on ‘The Third Day’ (HBO)

– Brian Cox, $ 400,000 / $ 500,000 per episode on ‘Succession’ (HBO)

– Henry Cavill, $ 400,000 per episode on ‘The Witcher’ (Netflix)

– Ted Danson, $ 400,000 per episode on ‘Mr. Mayor ‘(NBC, no platform in Spain)

– David Harbor and Winona Ryder, $ 350,000 / 400,000 per episode on ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

– Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, $ 300,000 / 350,000 per episode on ‘Succession’ (HBO)

A word of clarification: while it does show some of the highest salaries in the industry, this pulled list is not the highest paid. For example, the absence of Ellen Pompeo is notable, who last year made $ 575,000 per episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, and that figure is said to have risen even in the new season.