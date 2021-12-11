Rihanna, Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj …

Throughout the years, Lewis hamilton (36) has crossed the sporting limits of Formula 1 to become a regular protagonist of the press of the heart thanks to a history of confirmed romantic relationships – others not so much – that have accompanied him since he burst into the paddock. And not exactly low profile.

The Briton, whose fortune is around 300 million euros Not counting his real estate or fleet of vehicles, he has been a magnet and has always been loved so it is not surprising, as The Sun collects, that among his conquests there are supermodels or pop stars. And it does not seem that her popularity will decrease among women if she manages to win her eighth world championship in Abu-Dhabi. Only Max Verstappen stands in his way.

The first romance attributed to him was with his compatriot Danielle Lloyd, who became Miss England in 2004 and Miss Great Britain in 20106 before participating in the fifth edition of Big Brother Celebrity. Jodie maeDaughter of Hong Kong businessman Ma Bo-kee, disgraced by fraud, she held the heart of the British until 2007.

Lotta hintsa, Miss Finland and daughter of a McLaren doctor, was also related to Hamilton shortly after, although she assured that they were just friends. Fleeting was also his romance with Vivian Burkhardt, who represented Grenada (Caribbean) in the 2007 Miss World pageant.

After that episode came what has been the most serious relationship of the British pilot to date since he spent seven years, until 2016, with Nicole schrezinger, member of The Pussycat Dolls and television personality, although for Hamilton apparently the priority was always the races.

After the American artist, the British took refuge in nothing more and nothing less than Rihanna. For a time they were inseparable and, despite the fact that the hackneyed “we’re just friends” argument came to the fore, the truth is that they were seen flirting in Barbados and New York.

His possible romance with the singer Rita prays, star of the latest Pirelli calendar, also made headlines at that time since, as with Rihanna, they could be seen together on several occasions, although their relationship was never confirmed. Barbara PalvinHungarian model and Victoria’s Secret ‘Ange’l, was first seen partying with Lewis after the Monaco Grand Prix in 2017 and it is speculated that their relationship lasted for almost a year.

Winnie harlow, the supermodel suffering from vitiligo, and Sofia richie, daughter of Lionel Richie, were also linked in 2018 to the British pilot. Like the singer Nicki minaj or the model Veronica Valle in what appears to have been a prolific year in rumors surrounding the seven-time world champion.

More recently, in 2019, Hamilton’s name came to the fore again when he was associated with the model. Zahra elise, but as on other occasions there has been no official confirmation. And it is that the British seem to have it clear. “I am a workaholic. I do not have time for that. When you travel as much as I do, it is difficult to maintain a relationship. I want to have children, but I want to be there for them, to be a good father. Now it would be open if I ran into someone special, “he revealed to the Times, although that does not seem to be the case. At the moment.