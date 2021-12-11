Rihanna and ASAP Rocky parade through the streets of New York more in love than ever

The couple was caught on a romantic date in the city that never sleeps.

Everything seems to indicate that Rihanna She is in one of the best stages of her life: being a successful businesswoman, using her great platform to promote inclusion within the beauty industry, keeping the love of people, and of course, enjoying her love with the rapper A $ AP Rocky.

Just a few weeks after being placed on the list of famous billionaires, the interpreter of “Umbrella” has taken the time to spend time with friends and family enjoying the nightlife that beautiful New York has to offer.

Proof of this was the romantic getaway that she and her partner had last Wednesday night, where they decided to eat at an exclusive pizza restaurant after having attended the launch of a luxurious perfume.

As always, Rihanna dazzled by sporting a carefree look with ripped jeans and red appliqués, as well as a revealing blouse that was accompanied with various accessories in gold. To complete her outfit, the Barbadian-born singer wore a headscarf that gave her a bold and modern touch.

For his part, the famous opted for a look with pants and black jacket which he decided to complete with a silver cap and accessories, making the perfect match with his girlfriend.

During her romantic night in the city that never sleeps, New York, the famous woman was very smiling next to her partner, the rapper A $ AP Rocky, with whom She has been in a relationship for a year, but it was only confirmed in May 2021.

It may interest you: