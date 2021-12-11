Review of “A Quiet Place 2”, with Emily Blunt, a noisy sequel

The sequel to A Quiet Place (2018) starts with two disadvantages: we know what invading monsters look like (and if not, an action-packed prologue serves as a reminder) and we definitely know if they have a vulnerability or not. Already familiar with the flavor of this particular apocalypse, we embark on a journey full of suspense but with no major surprises ahead.

Seconds after the conclusion of the first film, Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) escapes with her children from the rubble of their old lair and embarks on a journey with no safe direction. The order of the day is to survive monsters that will attack anything that makes the slightest noise, be it a misstep or a cry of pain. They are soon joined by Emmett (Cillian Murphy), an old but enigmatic acquaintance who provides the moral counterweight to the story.

Directed by John Krasinski, whose script separates and isolates members of the Abbott family throughout tense sequences that often go into crisis simultaneously. The suspense construction is skillful and effective, with a camera concentrating more on the detail and limitations of individual perspectives rather than the spectacle that suggests the end of the world (or the association with Michael Bay, one of the producers).

Another source of tension is the strict rules by which monsters hear and hunt, which put the viewer in the role of referee (how much noise is too much noise?) Because they are sometimes less consistent than they promise. They are rules impossible to break but easy to bend. What is clear is that, if necessary, the emotional mood of a scene overrides any technicality of the plot invented against it.

With Krasinski and Blunt relegated to the background, the story finds its emotional core in the relationship and subtle performances of Murphy and Millicent Simmonds (Regan, the deaf daughter of the Abbott). It is they who carry the thematic torch of the first film, guide the plot and end up owning it along a rather predictable but no less effective path.

The muted horror of the original film has been partly supplanted by generic delays of action, and its sense of urgency has been diluted for obvious reasons, but A place in silence: Part II (A Quiet Place Part II, 2020) retains the delicacy of its formula intact by undermining primal fears and focusing on its characters. The further you get away from the characters, the less convincing you are; the more you stick to them, the more valuable your story feels.