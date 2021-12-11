Red Bull weren’t planning to start soft … but Hamilton is wary

Before dominating Q3 to claim pole at the Yas Marina circuit ahead of Hamilton, Verstappen had initially tried to pass Q2 with the means to start the race on Sunday with that compound, a strategy his rival also followed.

But after setting a time that would have allowed him to advance to Q3 with the media, Verstappen blocked his left front tire at Turn 1 on a second fastest lap attempt on the yellow tires and quickly reported that the tire had been marked.

So, to avoid having to start the race on that set of tires, he pitted and went back out on the softs, which he used to lead Q2 before taking his 10th pole of the 2021 season in Q3.

When asked if it was always the plan to start with the softer rubber, which degraded much more in the long runs of the second practice compared to the mediums, which offer greater strategic flexibility as well as a longer life, Verstappen He replied: “Well, naturally it wasn’t. Because I wanted to try to start with the media, but I dialed them (by blocking).”

“But yesterday I felt good on the long run on the softs as well. So it’s not a difficult decision to make to say, ‘Let’s focus on the softs.’

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, author of pole position. Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hamilton, who spoke alongside Verstappen at the post-qualifying press conference, said the different tire strategies between the two were “interesting” and that he was “always a bit skeptical of everything.”

He added: “So it will be interesting to re-look at the information and the laps on board. It’s very rare that people crash at Turn 1.”

“But if it really stuck at Turn 1, then maybe whether or not we’re in a better position in terms of that tire” will become clear). “

“Or maybe they know something that we don’t and that soft tire was their plan at all times.”

“It took us a bit more on the soft tire on the long runs. I think we have the right tire, but I guess we’ll see that tomorrow.”

Verstappen also explained that before qualifying it had felt “a bit intermittent in terms of the balance (of the car).”

The Red Bull cars ran in their low downforce setup with a slimmer rear wing.

“For qualifying we made the right decisions,” added Verstappen.

“As soon as I got into qualifying, I had a bit of a better feeling, but still in Q1 it was still not perfect, I still had to fine-tune a few things.”

“But starting in Q2 it was a little bit better, but of course in Q2 I had my lock in the middle game, so I had to go out on the softs again.”

“But then in Q3 basically both laps (the car felt good). The last lap until (corners) 12-13 was about the same lap time. The car felt pretty good these last two laps. “.