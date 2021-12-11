Raúl Jiménez recovers his level; the best player of November according to the Wolves

The Mexican’s goals during the month of November earned him to be considered the best player of the wolves in the month of November 2021. (Photo: Reuters / Peter Powell)



Currently the team of Wolverhampton It is three places away from accessing European competitions. For the wolves to be in such a position, they owe a lot to the Mexican Raul Jimenez, who scored two goals that meant two victories for the team during the month of November. Thanks to this, the gunner was awarded as the best Wolves player for the month of November.

Through their social networks, the English team published a video in which they recognized the former Americanist. “With two goals that gave the victory, Raúl Jiménez is the player of the month for November”Wrote the Wolves. At the same time, Raúl took advantage of the video to thank the fans and classify his new trophy as “amazing”.

Since his return to the courts, the forward has managed to regain his level of play little by little. When he was injured by a blow to the skull, there was speculation about his retirement from the courts, however, he managed to get ahead. It took six months, but the Mexican Wolf is close to the level that led him to be considered one of the best gunners in the Premier League.

Raúl Jiménez has scored a goal for the most important clubs in England: Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chealse. (Photo: REUTERS / Peter Powell)

Regarding the month of November, Jiménez had participation in four games, all of them as a starter and playing the 90 minutes. Played against him Everton, the Crystal palace, the West Ham United and the Norwich City. His first goal was against Everton and the second against West Ham. It should be noted that the performance of both was very outstanding.

He first concluded the 2-1 against Everton. On that occasion, the Mexican entered the rival area, was face to face with the goalkeeper, and defined “Messi style”, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper with a subtle touch, that left the rival goalkeeper without a chance and led the ball to enter the goal dramatically.

His second entry was also something to talk about in the international arena. On that occasion, the American youth squad led a counterattack from Wolverhampton. He carried the ball to the half court, opened the game to the right wing, ran to the rival area and waited for the ball to be returned to him. Jiménez did not hesitate and finished off from the beginning. He sent the round to the lower left corner of the goal and the defenders and the goalkeeper could do nothing to prevent it.

These goals left him as the best player on his team last month, and also caused them to keep fighting for European positions.

Raúl Jiménez returned to the games in 2021, seeing action with Wolverhampton and the Mexican National Team. (Reuters / Andrew Boyers)

If the Mexican maintains performances as you are, in a short time he will be considered one of the best nine in England again. In his most recent game he received a visit from Liverpool. That match ended 1-0 in favor of the Reds, who managed to score in the last minute. Before the match, the coach Jurguen Klopp He said: “I’m glad that Raúl is playing again, but I hope he doesn’t score us”.

Their next engagement will be just as demanding, as they visit the Manchester City from Pep Guardiola, who are the first place in the league at the moment. For Jiménez it is not a novelty to face this team. In fact, in the 2019 season, the Mexican achieved a double against the Citizens, with a score that also earned him to be nominated for the best goal of the month in the League.

The fact that it regains its level is also good news for the Mexican team, as he has become the starting forward of the team, as well as a key piece for the offensive of the Tata Martino.

