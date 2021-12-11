Rare aggressive sarcoma is detected in a saphenous vein of a Puerto Rican patient

Vascular leiomyosarcomas remain a rare and challenging diagnosis.

Color Doppler ultrasound: shows an endoluminal vascular mass within the greater saphenous vein (ESR).

Leiomyosarcomas are aggressive neoplasms that usually originate in the inferior vena cava, but a very small case is registered in the greater saphenous vein.

Precisely this rare scenario was identified in Puerto Rico in a 67-year-old patient who presented an asymptomatic growing mass on the right thigh.

The patient, with a medical history of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes mellitus, and obstructive sleep apnea, attended the musculoskeletal oncology clinic at the Puerto Rico Medical Center for a mass on her right thigh.

She noticed a small lump on her inner thigh five months before the doctors’ evaluation and denied having undergone previous trauma, previous surgeries, although she was concerned about the sustained way the tumor grew. Within his family history, he reported the diagnoses of ovarian cancer and lung cancer.

“A color Doppler ultrasound of the right thigh (CD-US) was performed, which showed an endoluminal lesion (hollow area). Magnetic resonance imaging of the MRI study with contrast confirmed a solid mass of soft tissue that increased and that originated in the great saphenous vein ”, the case maintains.

The saphenous vein in synthesis These are important venous structures -located close to the skin- of the legs responsible for collecting blood from the skin and adjacent tissues.

Tissue analysis was consistent with a high-grade leiomyosarcoma involving the saphenous vein.

Leiomyosarcoma is an aggressive sarcoma of parts soft that is derived from smooth muscle cells, usually of uterine, gastrointestinal or other soft tissue origin, accounting for about 6% of all tissue sarcomas soft.

Meanwhile, sarcomas are malignant tumors that arise in lines of mesenchymal cells (MSCs), multipotent stem cells found in bone marrow and important to fabricate and repair skeletal tissue.

Microscopic evaluation: hematoxylin and eosin staining of the surgical specimen in low power magnification (10 ×) (A) and high power magnification (40 ×) (B). Contrast MRI images: show a soft tissue mass arising from the greater saphenous vein along the distal medial aspect of the right thigh. Sagittal T1 fat saturation with contrast (A), Axial T1 fat saturation with contrast (B), Axial T2 fat saturation (C) and Axial T2 fat saturation (D).

On the other hand, vascular leiomyosarcomas (LV) usually progress intraluminally to extraluminally. Its relatively slow development can be divided into three stages: non-occlusive, occlusive, and terminal.

The patient received 27 radiation therapy sessions. And at 24 months of follow-up, the authors of the case report that the patient remained disease-free.

Histopathological evaluation is essential to confirm the diagnosis. Surgical excision remains the treatment of choice, and radiation therapy is considered primarily for local control of the disease. This case reinforces the importance of doctors know the possible presentations nonspecific characteristics of these sarcomas and the importance of a comprehensive diagnostic approach to these aggressive tumors due to their high incidence of metastasis when diagnosis is delayed ”, the authors conclude.

Leiomyosarcomas are malignant neoplasms that account for about 6% of all tissue sarcomas soft. SMS involving the major vessels comprise less than 2% of all leiomyosarcomas.

“Therefore, our intention is to present the case of a 67-year-old woman with an SMS in the VGS at a time when the literature remains limited since the first case reported in 1868 by E. Aufrecht. To date, only 44 cases have been reported in the literature, ”the authors say.

Among the authors of the case were Dr. Juan Bibiloni Rodríguez, an oncological orthopedist at the Oncological Hospital of Centro Médico: Dr. Ruben Tresgallo Pares; Lucas De Virgilio Salgado; Dr. Norberto Torres Lugo; Dr. Natalia Asenjo Molina and Dr. Norman Ramírez Lluch, pediatric orthopedist, from the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Mayagüez Medical Center.

