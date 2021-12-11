Ranking: the Spider-Man movies

With the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home just around the corner and a possible Spider-verse. It is time for us to talk about ranking of the movies we have had of the “friendly neighbor” of Spidey. Sorted from worst to best.

Since this list only includes movies, we will unfortunately not have the impressive story presented in the exclusive game for Playstation 4 from Spider-man. That without a doubt, I would dare to say that it would take the first place in this list if it were not a video game.

In what place will it be No way home? Will it meet expectations? We will know that on December 15 in Mexico. Now yes, let’s start with the list:

8. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – Dir. Marc Webb

If we’re talking about disappointments, bad movies, and complete disaster on the part of most of those involved, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 takes the palms. Nothing to do with the predecessor. The “character arc” of Electro apart from being the most cliche What can you do with a villain in the films of this subgenre, it is null, there is no development whatsoever and it joins an extensive list of very bad villains of Marvel. The same applies to the other villain in this film, Green goblin.

Of course there is something to rescue, the chemistry between the best couple in all these films. Of course, I speak of Gwen stacy Y Peter parker. This relationship between Emma Stone Y Andrew Garfield It is the best in these two films, which were very close to making a trilogy. There goes a spoiler for this 2014 film …

The weight of the death of Gwen It is shocking and the most frustrating thing about never having the third part is seeing the impact that this was going to have on the life of Spidey, Clear; We got a little glimpse of this in the final minutes of the movie. Mind you, the best suit in live-action of any movie of the arachnid superhero we had it here.

7. Spider-Man 3 – Dir. Sam Raimi

What may have been the closing of what looked like was going to be an incredible movie trilogy of Spidey. What happened? The studio put pressure on the director Sam raimi to put Venom, they forced him to put in elements that he did not want for this third part. This unfortunately happens a lot. The filmmaker had a clear vision and plan for this film, but the directors had something else planned. And we all already know the result.

With Spider-man 3 all the magic that the previous films had done was gone, which are the best that this subgenre has presented to us. Goodbye to all the elements, the staging, the camera shots that they had done with the previous ones. And hello to the typical boring basic frames of any action movie. Let’s not talk about the terrible story or the lamentable interpretation of Topher grace What Venom, who was wrongly booked in this role.

However, this movie is not as bad as many make it out to be. It is not good but it is not bad either, it has many redeemable points; among them the best Spidey of history Tobey Maguire. I recommend that you watch it again, so that you can see that it is not as bad as you remember.

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming – Dir. Jon Watts

I can already see how they all come fanboys of MCU for me. What if, Homecoming It is the third worst movie of Spider-man and right now I’ll tell you why. We must first clarify that I do not consider it a “bad movie”, I consider it okay. I consider it a better film in general than what I consider as a film of Spidey. Because if we talk about it, this would be the worst movie of Spider-man in live-action. For the simple fact that this version of Tom holland (and this is not his fault at all, if not the horrible writers and the director) he is not the friendly neighbor, he is a Iron Man Jr. or as some call it, Iron Boy.

I hate what Jon watts did with this version, did a Robin practically, it was done by a child who needs help from technology and Hombre de Hierro to be able to be a hero. TO Vulture, who is one of the most important villains in the comics, was made by a mere lackey who was offended by Tony Stark. Why is this foolishness MCU to make everything revolve around him? Even with current movies when he has already passed away. Jon watts He is not a good director, much less a good screenwriter. If you don’t believe me, see the aberration that is The Clown of Evil…

Of course, in the end it seemed that they were going to correct that course by making Peter will deny joining the Avengers and it will show that you did not need the suit made by Stark to be a hero. Just so they would send all that away with Infinity war and with the eventual sequel to this movie.

So yes, for those reasons is that Homecoming is in this place and if it weren’t for the fact that the film fulfills in some things, believe me that this film of Iron Man Jr. it would be even lower, as would fifth place.

5. Spider-Man: Far From Home

So much potential that there was, so much that they could fix the mistakes of the first one … just to do the same but a million. Had to Jake gyllenhaal What Mysterio. Instead of trying to fix things, they let us Jon watts and they trolled us with the multiverse, after that in Spider-verse they had done it impeccably.

In the previous movie, the villain was someone insulted by Tony Stark and that’s why it became bad. And hold on, in this one the villain turns bad and wants revenge because … Hombre de Hierro I call it BARF (the acronym translates to vomit) to the technology he created. If after reading this you still think that Jon watts He’s a competent scriptwriter, I don’t know what to tell you.

Instead of leaving Spider-man be the same, they keep doing it a Iron Man Jr. They apply the same with the villain and that the interpretation of Gyllenhaal it’s good despite the mediocre script they gave it. My great fear is that this trend continues in No way home and I feel that it will be like that. If it was not because The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Y Spider-man 3 They are bad, speaking in terms of cinematographic language and you are not so much, believe me you are from MCU they would be at the bottom of the list. Because they are not movies of Spidey, are from Iron Man Jr.

4. The Amazing Spider-Man – Dir. Marc Webb

Best known as the most underrated movie of the arachnid superhero. The tape that gave us the best couple in live-action from the arachnid and with the best chemistry, as I mentioned at the beginning of the list. A villain who complies is not one of the best, but he does deliver.

An interesting plot that develops smoothly and camera shots that are worthy of a movie of the second best superhero in history (obviously Batman it is the first one). The subjective cameras that show us the point of view of Spider-man while swinging they are amazing. No other arachnid movie has put us in that perspective and it’s a shame. And this tape could have been a lot better than it was.

He had many cut scenes that would have helped in the story, in the blu-ray they can see the vast majority, it is a shame that they have put a lot of hand in the final cut. For many, Andrew Garfield is the best Spider-man of history; I half agree.

For me Tobey is the best, but without a doubt Andrew it is very close. The problem with this version is that its Peter parker “It’s too cool” to be Peter, and this does not please a lot of people. Without a doubt, at this point is where Tobey wins without a doubt, he is the best Peter history and will continue to be. Y Tom holland? Well … it’s a good Iron man jr. Again this is not his fault, it is the fault of Jon watts.

3. Spider-Man – Dir. Sam Raimi

The one that started it all, a classic in the subgenre of “movies based on comics or graphic novels.” What can I say that hasn’t been said before about this tape? Sam raimi + Tobey Maguire + Willem dafoe = to a great superhero movie. The iconic score from Danny elfman is also part of the grandeur of Spider-man

Can you imagine a world without what would have come out? A world without the iconic lines, memes, references, etc. A boring world without the best Spidey. A true version of the arachnid hero, one who does suffer, who has consequences, who lives the daily blows of life. A version of Spider-man up to a real point and with which we can relate.

A pity that they did not let him Sam raimi finish with their vision and give us that version of Spider-man 3.

2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Dir. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman

Surprise? Yes incredible? Of course. For some this is the definitive movie of Spider-man and in a way I agree. In 2018 we were all surprised by this animated film that at times looks like a tracing of a comic. Not only was it the best animated film of that year, it was undoubtedly in the top 10.

Absolutely all of us were impressed with what we had seen in the movies. If only the movies of Spidey of MCU had closely the same quality as Spider-verse or to treat with the same respect the lore. We would be talking about something completely different from what we have today.

Shameik moore What Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld What Gwen stacy, Jake Johnson / Chris Pine What Peter Parker, Nicolas Cage What Spider noir, among other members of the cast. The voices were at another level as well as the animation.

We all want more Spider-verse and we will have it on October 7 of the following year. With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (part one). I can not wait to see her. And without a doubt, this film is in the top 10 of the best of this subgenre.

1. Spider-Man 2 – Dir. Sam Raimi

Was there any doubt about the first place? I reiterate, those who say that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the best arachnid movie, they are also right. But right now we are talking about Spider-Man 2. It’s ICONIC, legendary, memeable, quotable, and will endure as one of the best films in the subgenre.

Alfred Molina What Doc Ock it’s a legend, just as it is Tobey Maguire. If they talk about memorable scenes, we have the scene of the train. The legacy he left Raimi With this trilogy it is undeniable, its camera shots, its staging, its plots, its first two villains. Not for nothing the other movies in live-action have not come close to touching the grandeur of Spider-man 1 and 2.

There is nothing more to say that hasn’t been said before this movie. I can only wait until December 15 and that I can officially say: “HE’S BACK.”