Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, December 10

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Netflix we usually go easy and aim for what’s new.

But there is life beyond, as this platform of streaming offers us to its subscribers a list with its 10 most popular productions in Spain, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the content with better quality. We’ll tell you then:

1. Love called twice

During World War II, Washington has seen its population increase notably and housing problems are increasing. A girl is forced to share her apartment with two men, which causes problems of coexistence, but the situation will become even more complicated when love arises between her and the youngest of her guests. (FILMAFFINITY)

2. Rich and pampered

The billionaire is tired of the whims of his own children and decides to teach them a lesson. He announces to them that he has been ruined. Now spoiled teenagers will have to do what they have never done: go to work, learn to love and value life.

3. The power of the dog

Wealthy brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemons) are two sides of the same coin. Phil is graceful, cool, and cruel, while George is impassive, fussy, and kind. Together they are co-owners of a huge ranch in Montana. It is a place the rapid modernization of the 20th century remains and in which the figure of Bronco Henry, the greatest cowbow Phil has ever known, is revered. When George secretly marries a village widow, Rose (Dunst), Phil, shocked and furious, wage a sadistic and relentless war to destroy her completely using his effeminate son, Peter, as a pawn.

Four. The Equalizer 2

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) guarantees unshakable justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when it comes to someone he loves?

5. Fantasy island

The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the dreams of the lucky guests who flock to his luxurious and remote tropical resort come true. However, their fantasies turn into nightmares and the guests must solve the mystery that the island hides in order to escape alive. Horror adaptation of the famous television program from the 70s set in a resort located on a magical island.

6. 13 hours: the secret soldiers of Benghazi

On September 11, 2012, on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, a group of Islamist militiamen attacked the US consulate and a nearby CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya. A six-member US Special Operations team was dispatched to rescue the survivors.

7. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

8. Wound

Jackie Justice is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. With bad luck and seething with rage and regret years after the fight, her manager and boyfriend Desi persuades her into a brutal underground fight and draws the attention of a fighting league promoter who promises Jackie a life back in the game. octagon. But the path to redemption unexpectedly turns personal when Manny, the son she delivered as a baby, shows up on her doorstep. A triumphant story of a fighter who claims her power, inside and outside the ring, when everyone has told it.

9. The Boy Who Saved Christmas

An ordinary boy named Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure through the snowy north in search of his father, who is on a mission to discover the legendary elven village, Elfhem. Alongside a stubborn reindeer named Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon finds his destiny in this magical tale that proves that nothing is impossible.

10. The laws of the border

Summer 1978. Ignacio Cañas is a 17-year-old introverted and somewhat misfit student living in Girona. When he meets Zarco and Tere, two young criminals from the city’s Chinatown, he finds himself immersed in an unstoppable career of theft, robbery and robbery. It is the story in which Nacho grows older, crossing the line between good and evil, between justice and injustice.

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most viewed movies. Go ahead and discover them on Netflix!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough so that the fans of the cinematographic productions can see so many hours of good films. We all know that Netflix is ​​an expert at streaming the biggest hits at the box office, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do not be left behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.