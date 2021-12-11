Proud mother! Reese Whiterspoon talks about her kids’ new campaign

U.S. – Reese witherspoon gave his opinion on the new campaign of “Ivy Park” which is carried out by their children. These have made their debut in the fashion industry for the line created by the singer Beyonce In collaboration with Adidas. It’s certainly a great way to start.

The Oscar-winning actress spoke to the press at the premiere of her new movie “Sing 2”, Where he commented that he would have liked to be able to take his children to the event. He couldn’t do them because Ava and Deacon you were busy promoting the new collection of the renowned sports line. Which seems to be the most anticipated of the year by the fans of the singer and by the mother of the models.

Is that Reese witherspoon He mentioned that he is still waiting for the PR package with some garments from the new collection. Although it seems that her children preferred to keep the clothes and did not send some to their enthusiastic mother. Anyway, it seems that the actress will run to Adidas stores to get hold of some of the models shown by her children.

As for the new film, the interpreter is very happy to give voice to “Rosita”, A little pig who dares to try her luck in singing. In the first animated installment, his character performed one of the most popular songs of Taylor Swift, this time he got one of Ariana Grande. Witherspoon said she felt very nervous due to the great popularity and talent of the artist.

The one who helped her calm down was her co-star, Scarlett Johansson, with whom Reese witherspoon it has created a great friendship. Both were very happy to be able to premiere the long-awaited part of one of the most successful animated films of Dreamworks. It will hit all theaters on December 22.