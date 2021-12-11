price and official launch of the BMW designed by a Mexican … and manufactured in Mexico

Last July we told you about the arrival of BMW 2 Series Coupe, the compact sports car that has been manufactured, since September, in Mexico, specifically in San Luis Potosi. Today, the car is already available in the country and in 53 other markets worldwide.

The Series 2 Coupé would replace the Bmw 02, a car with 55 years of history that marked the beginning of the two-door sports compacts of the German brand. It should be noted that the exterior was designed by Jose Casas, Senior Exterior Designer for the BMW Group in Munich.

New motor

For now, the Series 2 Coupé will be available in Mexico at a motorization: a four-cylinder gasoline engine that integrates an exhaust manifold in the head, thereby achieving reduce your emissions.

With that engine, the Series 2 Coupé reaches 184 hp and a maximum torque of 300 Nm, so its acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h reaches it in 7.5 seconds, thanks to the coupling with an eight-speed sports automatic transmission with Launch Control function.

Exterior design

Speaking of the exterior, the Series 2 Coupé is a sports car measuring 4,537 millimeters long and 1,838 millimeters wide, which represents an increase of 105 and 64 millimeters, respectively, over its predecessor. Their wheels are 17 inches and 18 for the M Sport edition.





In terms of its aerodynamic characteristics, the Series 2 Coupé has a wheelbase that is now 51 millimeters longer at 2,741 millimeters, and in track width of 1,575 millimeters (an increase of 54 millimeters) at the front axle and 1,587 millimeters ( an increase of 31 millimeters) on the rear axle, ideal figures for better dynamics in

curves.

On the outside, the design has three-dimensional surfaces, triangular shapes and diagonal lines. The fenders were widened and the kidney shaped double grill with electric fins, instead of the typical rods for motor cooling.

Also up front are standard LED headlights, which are inspired by the legendary BMW 02 models and feature a single-unit circular design.

Interior and connectivity

Inside, the owners of a Series 2 Coupé will have, serial, sports seats and leather sports steering wheel. As for equipment, also standard, there is upholstery in fabric / Sensatec, while the models M Sport they have Alcantara / Sensatec trim, along with other specific design features, such as an M leather steering wheel and padded knee pads on the center console.





Other standard specifications also include acoustic glazing for the windshield, two-zone automatic climate control and a power sunroof with a transparent surface that is almost a 20% larger in general than in the previous model.

The digital board is 12.3 inch, while its main screen is 10.2 inch and has the operating system of BMW 7.0, which can be configured with variable and configurable Widgets that display information in real time. The sound system is Hi-Fi with 10 speakers and 205 Watts of power.

Price and availability

As we told you above, the Series 2 Coupé It is now available in Mexico in a single motorization and also in a special version M Sport Edition, which commemorates the launch in our country of the sports car and will have additional features such as illuminated M finishes, tinted rear windows, M aerodynamic package, among others.

Those interested can now order a Series 2 Coupé; its price starts at 810,000 pesos, while the special edition M Sport Edition has an initial cost of 890,000 pesos.