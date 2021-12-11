PlayStation buys studio that worked on Halo Infinite, VALORANT, LoL and Forza

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

PlayStation Studios continues to invest in different studios to expand its development force. On this occasion, the company announced the purchase of Valkyrie Entertainment, an independent development studio that has collaborated on major games such as VALORANT, Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport 7 Y God of war.

Through social networks, Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, announced that, as of today, Valkyrie Entertainment is part of the company. According to the manager, this company will make “invaluable contributions” that will be key to the PlayStation franchises.

“Today we announce that Valkyrie Entertainment is joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will make invaluable contributions to key franchises at PlayStation Studios. ”Hulst welcomed him to the studio.

At the moment it is unknown how much Sony invested to make Valkyrie Entertainment part of PlayStation Studios.

What is Valkyrie Entertainment?

Chances are you’ve never heard of Valkyrie Entertainment. After all, this is a studio that has only released one original game: GUNS UP !, military-themed free-to-play game released by Sony on PlayStation and PC.

Do not be confused by the above: Valkyrie Entertainment is not a new studio and does not lack experience in large projects. We say it since it was founded in 2002 in Seattle, United States and since then it has worked as a support studio for world-class companies.

In recent years, Valkyrie Entertainment’s work has been key to creating and supporting games such as Halo Infinite, VALORANT, Forza Motorsport 7, League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, State of Decay, Vampire the Masquarede: Bloodlines 2 Y God of War. In fact, they are currently supporting Santa Monica Studios in the development of God of War: Ragnarok.

Valkyrie Entertainment’s track record, as well as Hust’s words, make us think that the company will remain a support studio for the PlayStation. So don’t expect to see them as the lead developers for a new franchise.

And to you, what did you think of this news? Do you think it is a success for PlayStation to sign this company as a support studio? Tell us in the comments.

