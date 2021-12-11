Phrases to overcome loneliness and learn from it. | PHOTO: PEXELS

The lonelinessSometimes she can become our best friend, but if you don’t know how to take advantage of her, she can be your worst enemy. So that you enjoy being with yourself, we share some powerful and wise phrases for overcome loneliness and learn from it as well as possible. It’s worth a try.

We have all been alone at some point in our lives, even though it sounds ironic, we may have experienced it even with someone else. It is not bad to live a time of loneliness, the important thing is to take advantage of that time to reconcile with ourselves, do something useful, love each other, know each other and embrace each other.

Once you have done it, you can leave that state and apply what you have learned, enjoy the world to the fullest, which is divine and worth living. Therefore, take note of these incredible phrases to overcome loneliness and learn from them, said by great personalities.

Phrases to overcome loneliness

– “A man can be himself while he is alone; if you don’t love solitude, you won’t love freedom; because only when you are alone are you really free ”, Arthur Schopenhauer.

– “The man who wants to contemplate the glory of God on earth face to face, must contemplate this glory in solitude”, Edgar Allan Poe.

– “The loneliest moment in someone’s life is when they are watching their world fall apart and the only thing they can do is stare”, F. Scott Fitzgerald.

– “Pray that your loneliness can lead you to find something to live for, big enough to die for”, Dag Hammarskjold.

– “Writing is an antidote to loneliness”, Steven Berkoff.

– “Solitude is very beautiful … when you have someone to tell it to”, Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer.

– “Music was my refuge. I could slide into the spaces between the notes and bend my back at the loneliness ”, Maya Angelou.

-“Why, in general, is loneliness avoided? Because there are very few who find company with themselves ”, Carlo Dossi.

– “Loneliness is and has always been the central and inevitable experience of every man”, Thomas Wolfe.

– “Loneliness is a consolation for a saddened soul, which hates those around it just as a wounded deer abandons its herd”, Jalil Gibran.

– “Remember: The moment when you feel alone is the moment when you most need to be with yourself, the cruelest irony in life”, Douglas Coupland.

– “I feel lonely, but not all of them are enough. I don’t know why some people fill in the gaps and others emphasize my loneliness ”, Anaïs Nin.

– “Loneliness is never more cruel than when you feel in close proximity with someone who has stopped communicating”, Germaine Greer.

– “If you feel lonely when you are alone, then you are in bad company”, Jean-Paul Sartre

– “Nothing makes us more lonely than our secrets”, Paul Tournier.

– “The most terrible poverty is loneliness and the feeling of not being loved”, Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

– “The loneliness of man is nothing more than his fear of life”, Eugene O’Neill.

– “Loneliness is what I like least about life. What worries me the most is simply – being alone with no one to care for or someone to care for me. ”Anne Hathaway

“The surest cure for vanity is loneliness”, Tom Wolfe.