PAN requests up to 15 years of disqualification due to shortage of medicines

The PAN bench in the Chamber of Deputies presented a reform initiative to guarantee access to health services and the supply of medicines, in addition to sanctioning with disqualification from five to fifteen years public servants who fail to comply with the provisions to ensure medical service, treatments, medicines and supplies in case of emergency.

The proposal for modifications and additions to the Constitution and other ordinances signed by the PAN legislator Jorge Triana defines as serious administrative offense the non-observance or inopportune application of the provisions aimed at guaranteeing health services, treatments, medicines and supplies for health in case of medical emergency.

In the case of said administrative offense, the sanction of disqualification will be from five to 15 years.

Also noteworthy is the proposed addition to article 4 of the Constitution to establish the participation of the private sector to supply drugs or services, in the event that public health institutions cannot provide them.

When presenting the initiative in the rostrum, Triana remarked that delays in the supply of medicines last six-year term were 30 percent, while in the current administration they reach up to 70 percent.

“In 2019 alone, there were almost 10,000 complaints raised regarding the shortage of medicines in the health sector of our country and by 2020 they increased to almost 15,000,” he said.

He argued that the problem of drug shortages it can no longer be absolutely oblivious to anyone.

“The President of the Republic himself, who denied this scourge for two years, one day and the other as well, has had to open up and say what we all already knew: that there is a real problem, that there is a shortage as a result of the consolidation of absolutely all drug purchases“, he pointed.

The proposal also raises additions to the General Health Law to institute the modality of subrogation of services to attend to the problems of the supply of medicines and the lack of medical attention to the population.

To do this, it clearly defines that only in justified cases, due to the absence of a public provider or attention capacity problems, public institutions must sign agreements with private providers and providers so that through a váucher of health the users can have the complete refill of the medical prescription or be granted the corresponding medical attention.

