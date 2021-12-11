Oprah’s company, Natalie Portman and rapper Jay-Z listed on Wall Street

The Swedish company Oatly, which has Oprah Winfrey and the rapper Jay Z among its main shareholders, presented to regulators plans to make a public offering for the sale of shares and go publicthe vegan food and beverage maker reported Tuesday.

Plant feeding has captured the attention of investors in recent years. Fast food chains and upscale restaurants are developing new menus. to attract health and environmentally conscious consumers.

Oatly, founded in Sweden, is sold in 20 markets, between Europe and the United States

Oatly, a company known for its oat milk products, has agreements with several coffee shop chains in the United States, including Starbucks, and also sells its products online and in retail stores. Much of the demand for plant-based foods is led by millennials and Gen Z consumers, willing to spend on sustainable products that are healthy too.

Oatly raised a capital investment of $ 200 million in July of last year, from a group led by Blackstone Group and that includes Oprah Winfrey, to Natalie Portman and the former CEO of Starbucks Howard Schultz.

New investors also include Roc nation (the entertainment company of Jay Z), Orkila Capital Y Rabo Corporate Investments (owned by Rabobank).

Oatly, founded by the brothers Rickard and Bjn ste, got a valuation of about $ 2 billion in July, according to PitchBook.

The company, whose Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries in Europe and Asia, It could be valued at about $ 10 billion at its IPO, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month, citing sources familiar with the operation.