Ómicron and Eilish between mispronounced words in the US

“Cheugy” seems too difficult. Popular singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce have one thing in common: American announcers have a hard time pronouncing their names.

And virtually everyone has trouble saying “omicron.”

All four were included in this year’s list of the most frequently mispronounced words, which was compiled by the US Captioning Company, which captioned live televised events and courtroom events.

The list released Tuesday identifies the words that were most difficult for TV hosts and hosts this year.

The company said it surveyed its members to generate the list, which is now in its sixth year and was commissioned by Babbel, a language learning platform with headquarters in Berlin and New York.

“News anchors in the United States have struggled to pronounce new words and names in 2021 at major sporting events, viral internet trends and emerging celebrities,” said Esteban Touma, comedian and teacher for Babbel.

“As a language teacher, it is always interesting to see that some of those terms are usually new colloquialisms or have bases in another language,” he said. “As a non-native speaker, I must confess that it is fun to see English speakers stumble a bit.”

Among the terms on the list are, in addition to those previously mentioned, Chipotle, the American fast food chain; Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency popularized by Elon Musk; dalgona, a Korean dessert made famous by the Netflix series “Squid Game”; the Chinese fashion company “Shein” and the Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas.