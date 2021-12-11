Old Logan in the MCU?

MADRID, Dec 11 (CulturaOcio) –

With the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ this December 16, the doors of the multiverse will be opened wide in Marvel and the consequences that this will have within the MCU, beyond the arrival of the villains announced, are yet to be seen. And it is that the multiversal chaos that will bring back characters already seen on the big screen as Electro, Octopus or Green Goblin it could also be the route through which other iconic characters return. And fans already dream of a specific one: it is, of course, the Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

The plot of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will delve fully into the consequences of the multiverse. Regardless of whether or not the presence of the Peter Parkers of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the irruption of Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe, the Doctor Octopus by Alfred Molina, the Sandman of Thomas Haden Church, the Jamie Foxx Electro and the Lizard of Rhys Ifans make anything possible in the future of the MCU.

And this could pave the way for the return of some of the cast of other Marvel characters seen on screen outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like the X-Men, with the Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as the main claim. What’s more, it could be similarly emulated how Marvel Comics incorporated Old Logan into their main universe.

The applauded ‘Logan’ from 2017, adapted the story of the old Wolverine, in which he was one of the only surviving mutants in a future where they are hunted and hunted. Nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, the first film based on a superhero comic to achieve such a feat, was the farewell in style of the Australian actor of the paper.

It is evident that there would be many doubts about the return of Jackman to be part of the UCM. The actor himself has repeatedly pointed out that his days embodying the character of the adamantium claws are over.

However, and taking into account that Kevin Feige himself has repeatedly tempted Jackman, It is not ruled out that the actor can make a cameo. Since most of the ‘No Way Home’ villains died in their respective movies, no one says that the mutant cannot return similarly in some production within the UCM.

It should be remembered that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is the prelude to ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which will be the ultimate insanity regarding the multiverse in the MCU. Maybe that delivery is a good opportunity that the X-Men can enter the franchise. It all depends on how the third solo installment of Tom Holland’s Spidey solves his multiversal gibberish.