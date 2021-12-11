Nu is already one of the largest card issuers in Mexico and will expand its product offering

After a year and a half of launching your credit card in Mexico, Nu has positioned itself as one of the most important emitters in the national territory, by placing 760 thousand plastics; However, he is going for more and thanks to the purchase of Akala, a popular financial company (Sofipo), he plans to expand his portfolio of products that he offers in the market.

Emilio González, country manager of the firm, stressed that they always believed that the problem of low financial inclusion in the national territory was something more of supply than demand.

“As of September 30, we already had more than 760 thousand placed in Mexico, of which half, 380 thousand we emit them in the months of July, August and September, in July and August, which were the months for which there was already public information on traditional banks, we were already the largest issuer in Mexico ”he stated.

This very day: Nubank is valued at $ 52 billion in its New York debut

According to data from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), by March 2020 all the country’s banks had 28 million 720 thousand credit cards; by September of this year there were 28 million 412 thousand plastics, only 308 thousand below the third month of last year.

CNBV statistics indicate that BBVA Mexico in March of last year it had 5 million 258 thousand issued plastics, while in the ninth month of this year, the figure rose to 6 million 357 thousand, which represents a 20.8% increase when placing 1 million 98 thousand plastics.

In case of Azteca Bank, by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, in the third month of 2020 it only had 64 thousand credit cards issued, however, last September the number rose to 823 thousand, a 1,174% growth, since in these months it added 758 thousand plastics to its portfolio.

While, Citibanamex In these months it went from 7 million 648 thousand plastics to 7 million 93 thousand, which means a decrease of 555 thousand plastics, equivalent to 7.2% less; at the same time, Santander dropped from 3 million 746 to 3 million 86 thousand, a loss of 17.6% by reducing 659 thousand plastics between March 2020 and September 2021.

Banorte went from 1 million 668 credit cards to 1 million 678 thousand, an increase of 0.6%, equivalent to 10 thousand new cards; in the case of HSBC, the number went from 1,595 thousand plastics to 1,593 thousand cards, a loss of around 2,400 cards.

Lee: Hema, Miniso’s Dutch rival, to invest $ 8 million in 2022 to open 20 stores

However, Emilio González assured that Nu is going for more and in 2022 it will continue with its aggressive expansion plan, since with the authorization for the purchase of Akala last September it will allow them to increase their product offering.

“We acquired the license to be able to expand the product offer, since we entered Mexico we have always had the objective of being able to offer a more complete portfolio, not just a credit card. (…) We believe that there is a lot of value in being able to make Nu the main financial ally of the majority of Mexicans ”.

For the manager, in Mexico the industry is highly concentrated in very few players, since 6 players in the market have 80% of the assets and this high concentration generates poor service, poor customer focus and very high costs.

At the same time, he indicated, there is low financial penetration, since, for example, 60% of adults do not have a bank account, while in the credit card segment it only reaches 10%.

González remembers that when they reached the national territory they passed through a deja vu from their entry into Brazil and they were told “it is impossible to compete with very large banks, Mexicans are different, what they are doing is not going to work here, in Mexico people do not want formal financial services, you need branches to be successful.”

However, the company believes that the problem of low financial inclusion in Mexico was something more of supply than demand; so they see opportunities to grow forward.

Read: Banks ask for an even floor to compete against fintech companies

“In Mexico, more than 50% of the people are under 28 years old and a giant country, 130 million Mexicans with a high penetration of smartphone, used to use digitals such as Netflix, Spotify, Uber, so we believed that there was a great opportunity to be able to offer simpler, more transparent financial services ”, he affirmed.

Nu celebrated its first anniversary in Mexico in April 2021 with the announcement of an investment of 135 million dollars in the local market; The resources have been used to promote the growth of the company in the country and accelerate the consolidation of the operation in order to free more Mexicans from complexity.

“As we grow, the challenges we face also grow and, to overcome them, having the best team is key. In addition to ensuring the stability of the services, we also need to prepare, evolve and adapt our platform for growth, both in the number of clients and the products that we are offering in Mexico and that is why we are going after the best talent in Mexico and the world ”, Gonzalez said.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information