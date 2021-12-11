No way home ‘turned into a generational icon

The actress of the new ‘Spider-Man’, which opens on December 16, cements her stardom in a cocktail that combines acting, music, fashion and activism

Each generation has its great icons. Some draw Madonna as the diva of generation X. Lady Gaga, as the ‘millennial’. And recently Billie Eilish as Gen Z. Now stands a new generation icon, Zendaya, the star of the latest blockbuster, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘, which opens next Friday and has broken the records for the pre-sale of tickets for’ Endgame ‘, Marvel’s hit.

Born in 1996, Zendaya – the daughter of teachers, he African American and she of German and Scottish descent – is both too young to represent the ‘millennials’ and an old woman among the Z. Therefore, she is the microgeneration icon of the ‘zillennials’, those born between 93 and 98, those caught in the middle of an intergenerational war for whom the emoji of laughing with tears awakens an “Ok, millennial” while they have to ask for context to understand the latest TikTok memes.

From analog to digital

His career, after all, also represents the move from analog to digital that this generation lived while it matured. In 2010 he made his professional debut on the Disney Channel with ‘Shake It Up’ and, nine years later, already starred in the latest hit ‘teen’ of the ‘streaming’ era: HBO’s ‘Euphoria’.

Of course, as a good ‘zillennial’, she has a foot between both demographics, who adore her equally, especially since she has adopted that attitude so typical of these generations of celebrate both high and low culture. In other words, the actress has not only been proud of her critically acclaimed roles in ‘Dune’ or ‘Euphoria’, but has just as vehemently defended her role as “girlfriend of” in Spider-Man – by far. That despite Scorsese, Marvel’s ‘hater’ – or his dubbing of Lola Bunny in the latest installment of ‘Space Jam’.

She is part of the so-called ‘360 actresses’: she sings, acts, knows fashion and is an activist

And if his name resonates more and more strongly, it is not only because his schedule has been filled with projects with greats from the world of entertainment – such as Hugh Jackman in ‘The Greatest Showman’, or Beyoncé, in the visual album ‘Lemonade’ -, but because it has earned the fame, as defined by the magazine ‘Harper’s Bazaar’, of being the “total package”: that is to say the 360 ​​actress, since she does everything for you: she sings, acts, knows fashion and, on top of that, she is an activist.

At Disney, for example, she began as an actress and singer, a role that continued in ‘Euphoria’, whose soundtrack she gave voice to, alongside Briton Labrinth, or in ‘The Greatest Showman’, a musical with an Oscar nomination. thanks to the song ‘This Is Me’.

Generational activism

As for his activism, he also treats it from a very generational perspective. In no case does he want to use it as a showcase or as an empty label that only serves to satisfy the progressive sectors of Hollywood. His social commitment is inherent in what he does. For example, when she became the youngest performer to win the Emmy for best actress in the midst of a pandemic, she dedicated her speech, among others, to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Of course, without mentioning them directly. “To all my fellow men who are doing all the work in the streets. I see you, I admire you, I thank you,” he concluded, at the height of the protests.

In no case does he use political commitment as a showcase or an empty label that only serves to satisfy progressive Hollywood.

Of course, the subtlety with which he speaks of this social movement is not synonymous with little commitment. In June 2020, instead of making a heartfelt speech in favor of BLM, he gave his Instagram account, with 70 million followers at the time, to the activist Partisse Cullors, who published an anti-racist manifesto. Or, a few days ago, he confessed to the magazine ‘Interview’ that he missed “not at all complex” love films between two black girls, simply teaching that they exist, that they can be happy and, thus, make the stories of racialized people do not have to adopt the perspective of the racial struggle and the denunciation of injustices for Hollywood to consider them worthy of being told.

“Thank goodness I have something in common with Zendaya,” said Gwyneth Paltrow when the young actress wore a pink Tom Ford corset that she had worn before.

Even, in his Disney time, he categorically refused to kiss a boy for the series ‘Shake It Up’, since he had not yet given his first kiss and did not want it to “be recorded and following a script,” as he recalled in some statements that were highly celebrated by her fans because they revealed an empowered teenager. Sentimental note: Zendaya does not usually talk about her private life, although she has used Instagram to make public – and in a synchronized way, as the protocols of contemporary stardom mark – her relationship with, first, her partner in ‘Euphoria’ Jacob Elordi and now with the protagonist of ‘SpiderMan’, Tom Holland.

The ‘fashion factor’

And, of course, his contribution to the world of fashion cannot be ignored. Every time he steps into the Met Gala, he is showered with praise, and with good reason. In 2018, whose theme was the Catholic imaginary, she visited Versace’s celebrated ‘look’ inspired by Joan of Arc. In 2019, with camp (kitsch or quirky without irony) as the theme, it was Disney’s Cinderella, in a light-filled Tommy Hilfiger outfit that was pure ‘perfomance’.

Dozens more examples of ‘looks’ that are already iconic can be cited. Like the Balmain wet effect suit that he wore to the 2021 Venice Film Festival, or Tom Ford’s pink corset which, according to ‘Teen Vogue’, was the undisputed winner of the 2020 Critics Choice Awards gala. Among many other compliments, Gwyneth Paltrow, who had already worn that corset, went so far as to say, “Thank God I have something in common with Zendaya.” If even the very ‘Vogue’ dedicated several pages to him, analyzing 88 of the ‘looks’ he has worn in the last decade. The conclusion? Zendaya is “always sassy” and “never boring”.