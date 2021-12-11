Nintendo Switch receives offers to celebrate The Game Awards 2021, and we leave you the most outstanding

The Big N raises expectations with discounts of up to 30% on some of its most iconic titles.

All companies are preparing for the gala of The Game Awards 2021, where the best games of the year will be announced in various categories. This will be complemented by a good number of announcements about future deliveries, and that is why several companies have started to offer discounts in video games to liven up the event. As night approaches, Steam, Xbox and Sony have announced initiatives to facilitate access to their titles, either through demos or offers.

And to all this is added now Nintendo, which surprises us with discounts of up to 30% in some of the most iconic games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. As it is a special situation, the Japanese company advises that its offers will be active until December 15So we have several days to decide which deliveries to take with us.

As is customary in this house, we have reviewed the list of Nintendo offers to leave you some opportunities that are irresistible.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for € 41.99 (was € 59.99): one of Link’s most curious and picturesque adventures, where we are taken to a mysterious island to overcome dungeons, defeat bosses and solve riddles while purest style of the Zelda franchise.

Monster Hunter Rise for € 44.99 (was € 59.99): This installment has managed to captivate a good handful of players, which has attracted the eyes of new users towards the franchise. If you like challenges, keep in mind that here you will face beasts of all sizes. Let the hunt begin.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for € 41.99 (was € 59.99): one of the most acclaimed games of all time. Explore the land of Hyrule in an open world full of things to do. Discover every corner of the region or end the game in one fell swoop, the choice is yours.

DOOM Eternal for € 23.99 (before € 59.99): a most frantic challenge where we can put our shooter skills to the test. Continuing in the wake of the franchise, this installment allows us to gut and kill all kinds of creatures, as long as we manage to survive large enemy hordes.

FIFA 22 Legacy Edition for € 19.99 (before € 39.99): the iconic football franchise takes its latest installment to the hybrid, where we can enjoy its improvements in each game. After all, the beautiful game should be enjoyed everywhere.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps for € 11.99 (was € 29.99): Ori’s precious adventure continues with this second installment, where she expands her metroidvania mechanics even more to offer an experience full of excitement and challenges .

Splatoon 2 for € 41.99 (was € 59.99): Team battles are always good, but what about Paint Wars? Splatoon 2 improves on everything seen in the first installment to give us some hilarious but challenging confrontations.

Octopath Traveler for € 41.99 (previously € 59.99): a JRPG could not be missing from the list, and that is why Nintendo reduces the price of Octopath Traveler for us. An adventure that aims to preserve the traditional essence of the genre with its combination of retro aesthetics and modern graphics.

Through the Darkest of Times for € 4.99 (previously € 14.99): the strategy also has a place in these recommendations, so this adventure set during the time of the Third Reich will be ideal for all lovers of this kind of challenges. Plan actions, balance the morale of your group, obtain resources and lead a resistance.

Röki for € 7.99 (was € 19.99): From the creators of Medievil, this point and click experience takes us to relive the puzzles of the genre in a cold adventure. Only in this way will we guarantee the survival of our family.

