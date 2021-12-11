Nicolla Porcella announces new content on Onlyfans: “They asked me a lot” | Shows

After retiring from Guerreros México, Nicolla Porcella announced at the beginning of October that she opened an account on the OnlyFans video platform, in order to generate income. This fact was quite questioned by various figures of the show, such as Shirley Cherres, Rodrigo González and Samuel Suárez.

However, despite the questions against him, the former reality boy ignores his detractors and continues to generate content in his recent project.

Nicolla Porcella enlists new content on OnlyFans

Along these lines, Nicola Porcella recorded herself, speaking to the lens of her phone for her Instagram stories, and told her more than 2 million followers that she would be preparing new content for her OnlyFans profile. These Instagram statuses were later reposted by the Instarándula entertainment information portal.

In the audiovisual clip, the model expressed the following: “ I am going to start uploading many more stories, I am going to make new content for OnlyFans as well, which have asked me a lot ”.

“Whatever you want to go up, let me know, now we start,” added the former member of This is war.

Nicola Porcella reveals that she would love to be part of Combate

After returning to his native country, Nicola Porcella expressed his interest in returning to Combate 2022, given the rumors of a possible relaunch of the competition reality show.

