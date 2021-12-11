Nicole Kidman to return to Aquaman 2 as Jason Momoa’s mother

MEXICO CITY.

One of the triumphs of the first installment of Aquaman was to build an action-packed story without forgetting its most emotional part. Fundamental to this was the character of Queen Atlanna, who was brought to life by Nicole Kidman and who will return in the sequel.

Several Hong Kong media have echoed that the Hawaiian actress who was filming the series ‘The Expats’ for Amazon in the Chinese city, has left filming earlier than expected to travel to the United Kingdom and participate in the second superhero film submarine incarnating his mother again.

Although it is unknown what relevance it will have within the plot, the appearance of who was his lover in the first film and father of Arthur Curry, Temuera Morrison, is also confirmed. In addition to them, the film that, like its predecessor, will be directed by James Wan, will again have Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Patrick Wilson as King Orm, as well as the incorporation of Pilou Asbaek as the evil Mongo.

The film, which is still in production and will be titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, promises a turn towards a darker vision, with a less colorful aesthetic than the first installment – just as the new suit that the will wear has advanced. hero- and a more dramatic as well as profound plot. The film will hit theaters in December 2022.