Netflix releases trailer for ‘The woman in the house opposite the girl in the window’, its parody of fashion thrillers

Psychological thrillers starring women who believe they have witnessed a crime have become all the rage in recent years, and Netflix has the perfect series to laugh at. 'The woman in the house opposite the girl in the window' has Kristen Bell as one of those women harassed by her problems and with a tendency to drink a little too much.

The woman at the window was a thriller psychological in which Amy Adams played a woman who barely left the house and believed she was a witness to a murder being committed in the building across the street. Netflix released it wanting to take advantage of the pull of The girl on the train, other thriller the same style in which Emily Blunt saw something suspicious from the train window. The resemblance between the two, and the fashion for producing these types of films, led actors and screenwriters Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf to create a very tight parody of them.

Its titled The woman in the house across the street from the girl at the window and premieres January 28 on Netflix. Its protagonist is Kristen Bell (Veronica mars), who plays Anna, a woman undergoing psychological treatment for past trauma, who tries to forget with well-filled glasses of wine and pills. One night, he thinks he sees how his neighbors commit a crime. But have you really seen it?

The trailer shows how close to its starting materials the series is; in fact, if it weren’t for the length of its title, the glasses to the brim that Anna drinks and the odd phrase, it would seem like another thriller psychological more focused on a lonely woman. But knowing that its creators come from Groundlings comedy group, the feeling is more of a very successful parody.