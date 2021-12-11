Netflix Movies: Romantic Movies That Have Sad Endings | Famous
For those days of nostalgia or when we want to have a roller coaster of emotions, Netflix has in its catalog these films with which we can fall in love when we see their story, but end with a broken heart when we see their sad end.
Based on the novel by Jennifer Niven, this 2020 film delves into relationships and how mental illness influences them.
In the story, a pair of high school teens: Violet Markey ( Elle fanning) and Theodore Finch ( Justice smith), share their experiences and problems together, something that changes their lives, but even so the end of the film leaves us feeling tragic and very sad.
In this 2010 romance drama starred by Channing tatum Y Amanda seyfried we see how long-distance love, caused by war, is kept alive by sending letters.
In this film, based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, distance plays havoc with love. Can the relationship survive or is it over with?
The 1997 love story, told by director James Cameron, became a movie classic. In part, thanks to the performances of Leonardo Dicaprio as Jack and Kate winslet like Rose.
Belonging to different worlds causes problems for them and we also know the tragic fate that the Titanic has in store for. The couple have great obstacles to realizing their love, but this movie reminds us what it is like to be truly in love.
This year the romantic drama directed by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya Y John David Washington. The protagonist is a filmmaker who begins to have success in Hollywood, but some fights between the couple arise and put their relationship to the test.
As Washington’s character has narcissistic traits, does not accept his mistakes or thank his girlfriend for inspiring his films, they both seem destined to separate or fight forever.
One Day (Always the same day)
Anne Hathaway (Emma) and Jim Sturgess (Dexter) play a school couple in this 2011 film who go their separate ways, but meet each year to compare their progress in pursuit of their dreams.
However, the couple may relive their love very late and the tragedy cannot wait. With an ending that will fill you with tears and nostalgia, the story of this film deserves to be told and seen over and over again.
With this in mind, the movie will now also have its own series on Netflix. Each chapter will see a different year in which Emma and Dexter meet again. The release date is not yet known.