Netflix: Johnny Depp stars in this mobster movie based on true events

Despite the fact that he has been involved in scandals with his ex-wife Amber heard, Johnny Deep He has shown that he is one of the best actors of his generation, which has earned him three Oscar nominations. One of his “recent” films in which he is seen playing a great role is Black mass/Criminal Pact (2015) and which is available at Netflix.

The film is based on real events and takes as a reference the research carried out by the writers Dick Lehr Y Gerard O’Neill, who in 2001 published the book “Black Mass: The True Story of an Unholy Alliance Between the FBI and the Irish Mob“, in which the association between the Federal Bureau of Investigation is documented? (FBI, for its acronym in English) and the mobster James “Whitey” Bulger.

The story takes place in Boston, during the 1970s. FBI agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton) convinces James “Whitey” Bulger (Johnny Depp), an Irish mobster who has just been released from prison, to become an informant for the FBI in order to eliminate a common enemy: the Italian mafia, at that time the violence by this organization would have escalated.

This nefarious alliance provokes a series of events that allow “Whitey” to evade the control of the law, consolidate his power and become one of the most implacable and powerful gangsters in the history of Boston, who destroyed his friends in unimaginable ways to intimidate and take control of the territory.

After the premiere of Black Mass In September 2015, film critics applauded the performance of Johnny Deep, who had to modify his physical appearance to transform into James Bulger, there was even talk that he would be Oscar nominee for his interpreted the character in a cold and even complex way; however, he was not summoned to compete for the statuette.

In the feature film, Deep share credits with renowned actors such as: Joel edgerton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kevin Bacon, Peter Sarsgaard Y Dakota Johnson, which became very attractive to viewers.

For these reasons, they make it the ideal movie to enjoy any day of the week or you can reserve it for the weekend.