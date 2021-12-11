Netflix: 3 vintage movies to enjoy on your weekend

If you are stressed about your work or the end of the faculty is approaching or you do not want to take any subject to February and you live studying, we recommend three period films, available on Netflix, so you can relax during this weekend.

Period films are characterized by telling stories of a character or a particular event and also by the costumes that usually appear. These types of films usually leave a mark and great memories on the audience. The first title we recommend is “The Age of Innocence” from 1993, it is set at the end of the 19th century in New York and stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Wynona Ryder. In addition, he garnered five Oscar Award nominations.

Another classic available in Netflix is 1995’s “The First Knight,” set in the Middle Ages of the Crusades and stars the historic Sean Connery and Richard Gere. It tells the story of a love triangle between Arturo, Geneva and Lanzarote. A film from the same year is “Sense and Sensibility” starring Hugh Grant, Kate Winslet and Emma Thompson, which won the Oscar for best actress. It is set in the United Kingdom at the beginning of the 19th century and its plot tells the story of three sisters who have to go through various family dramas.

A classic of cinema and comics is “Robin Hood”, from 2010 and it is carried out by Russell Crowe and Kate Blanchett and tells the story of the mythical bandit who robbed the rich to give to the poor. The same film by the same actor is Gladiator, from the year 2000 and in which Joaquin Phoenix played the villain and goes back to the Roman struggles in the Colosseum.

We leave you three good ones films so you can see and as a bonus track we recommend two more films that you can also take advantage of the weekend to see them.