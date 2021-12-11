Nereus, the MILLION dollar asteroid is approaching Earth; it is one of the most valuable

2021 still has a long line of astronomical events to enjoy and precisely this Saturday, December 11, the Earth will receive a visitor who will pass some 3.9 million kilometers away from our planet.

It is Nereus, a 330-meter asteroid, which has been classified as “potentially dangerous” by the scientific community, this due to its size, although it does not really mean a danger at this time.

Nereus a millionaire asteroid

What’s really striking about Nereus is that the Asterank database, which monitors more than 600,000 asteroids, has valued it at roughly $ 5 billion, due to its high precious metal content.

That’s right, believe it or not, the components make some asteroids true millionaire pieces. Nereus stands out for its high content of nickel, iron and cobalt, for this reason it reaches a value of millions of dollars.

However, Nereus is not the most valuable asteroid on record; According to Asterank, Nereus ranks behind Ryugu, whose value is estimated at $ 82.76 billion and 1989 ML, which could cost $ 13.94 billion.

Psyche, the golden asteroid

However, the asteroid named Psyche 16, also known as “the golden asteroid” is the most valuable of all, due to the amount of valuable metals it possesses. According to NASA, it could be worth more than the global economy of the entire planet Earth.

According to an article published by the Sputnik Mundo medium on August 8, 2021, Psyche is not made entirely of iron and nickel, in addition, it could contain platinum and gold, so its value could reach 10,000 billion dollars.

Space mining

At present, the discovery of the high mineral content in near-Earth asteroids caused NASA experts to set their sights on space mining, which could become one of the most profitable economic activities in the near future. . Did you know the value of asteroids?

Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, CLICK HERE.