Natalie Portman returns to the saga with news

One of the most anticipated is the next installment of the God of Thunder, “Thor: Love and Thunder” which, of course, already has a confirmed release date, although we will have to wait a little longer to enjoy it. The release date of the fiction is May 6, 2022.

At the moment, there is still no information on whether it will also be released on the Disney Plus platform, but in view of the fact that the recent films of the franchise will be released simultaneously both in cinemas and streaming, the same may happen with Thor 4.

Natalie Portman to return in “Thor: Love and Thunder” as Mighty Thor

One of the news that most surprised fans was the return of actress Natalie Portman playing Jane Foster.

Until now, the MCU had primarily treated Jane Foster as nothing more than Thor’s love interest. This was clearly symbolized by the derogatory way his absence was explained in Thor: Ragnarok , with Odinson simply saying that they parted ways off screen. But “Thor: Love and Thunder” will handle Jane Foster in a very different way because it is inspired by a comic book story in which she became the Mighty Thor.

In this movie (coming soon to Disney Plus) we discover that Foster has cancer and the only way to heal it is through Thor’s hammer, known as mjölnir. And this is how Jane Foster becomes the Goddess of Thunder and replaces Thor since he is no longer considered worthy of continuing to carry the hammer.