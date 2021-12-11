Monkees’ Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Michael Nesmith, who rose to television and pop stardom on the Monkees and then became a prophetic figure on the Los Angeles country-rock scene and later a multimedia entrepreneur, died Friday of natural causes. He was 78 years old.

Nesmith’s last show was less than a month ago, when he and the cohort that is now the only surviving member of the Monkees, Micky Dolenz, capped off a farewell tour at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on November 14. early 2022 that was to have served as a truly final concert together.

Dolenz said in a statement: “I am heartbroken. I lost a dear friend and partner. I am very grateful to have been able to spend the last few months together doing what we loved the most: singing, laughing and doing things. I will miss it so much. Especially the trick. Rest in peace, Nez. With all my love, Micky.

Group and Nesmith manager Andrew Sandoval also spoke on social media.

“It is with deep sadness that I remember the passing of Michael Nesmith. We shared many trips and projects together over 30 years, culminating in a farewell tour of the Monkees that concluded just a few weeks ago, ”Sandoval said. “That tour was a true blessing for many. And in the end I know that Michael was at peace with his legacy, which included songwriting, producing, acting, directing and so many innovative ideas and concepts. I am sure that the brilliance that he captured will resonate and offer the love and light towards which he has always moved.

Skinny and laconic, his head topped by a trademark woolen watch cap, Nesmith served as a singer and guitarist, and occasionally songwriter, for the Monkees, the Beatles-style quartet assembled for the hit series of 1966-68 NBC musical comedy.

During their brief reign as television stars, the “Pre-Fab Four” commercially surpassed their British inspirations. His first two albums, “The Monkees” and “More of the Monkees,” were consecutive No. 1 LPs, topping the chart for 31 consecutive weeks in 1966-67. The group recorded two collections n. 1 more at the end of 1967.

His 45 hits included three No. 1 singles, “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I’m a Believer” and “Daydream Believer,” and three other top-five entries, all boosted by weekly exposure on his television show. . .

Despite the immense and instantaneous popularity and fame, Nesmith and his bandmates, Dolenz, Davy Jones and Peter Tork, quickly angered against the restrictions of their Colgems label, which employed session musicians on Monkees recordings and used compositions by professional singers like Tommy. Boyce and Bobby Hart, Neil Diamond and Gerry Goffin and Carole King.

No one in the group voiced more discontent than Nesmith, the band’s most prolific writer, whose popular deep cuts included songs like “Mary, Mary,” “Papa Gene’s Blues,” “You Told Me,” and “You Solo Can Be The One. indicated «.

Following the removal of the band’s music supervisor, Don Kirshner, the Monkees had more voice in the writing, performance, and production of their music. However, by the end of 1967, the formula for “The Monkees” had aged; After the show’s cancellation in early 1968 and the release of the self-referential feature film “Head,” co-written by director Bob Rafelson and Jack Nicholson, the act fell apart in 1970 after a couple of failed LPs.