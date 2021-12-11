Miley Cyrus annoys Pete Davidson about his relationship with Kim Kardashian

Check out the video in which Miley Cyrus referenced Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romance!

It was a few months ago that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to divorce and go their separate ways after seven years of marriage, despite having four children together: Psalm, North, Chicago and Saint. Now the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians She is romantically involved with Saturday Night Live host and Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

It may interest you: Kim Kardashian photographed hand in hand with Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend

Now that their courtship became public, Miley Cyrus did not hesitate to upset Davidson about it.

It may interest you: Maluma clarifies the rumors of romance with Kim Kardashian

Miley Cyrus annoys Pete about his relationship with Kim Kardashian

Miley and Pete were guests on The Tonight Show last Thursday, December 9, to promote their New Years Eve special. During the show, the singer took the stage to troll Pete with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me,” and released some references about her romance with Kim Kardashian.

“Pete Davidson, this song is for you,” Miley said at the beginning of her performance. “When I saw those photos, this is what I played.” The artist continued to modify some of the letters to apparently refer to Kim, but without mentioning her name.

“Pete Davidson, how could you do this to me?” He sang, then added, “On special promo week!”

If you don’t want to miss this great moment, hit the video!

It may interest you: Met Gala 2021: Kanye West was the masked companion of Kim Kardashian?

Subscribe to Tú Magazine: https://www.tususcripcion.com/product/n-tu/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico