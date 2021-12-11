Mila Kunis, sorry for avoiding Ashton Kutcher’s trip to space

As soon as space trips began to be organized by billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Ashton Kutcher did not think twice and got one of the few tickets there are for this space adventure. The actor paid $ 200,000 in 2012 to fulfill his great dream; a dream that he put aside a few weeks before it could come true after pressure from Mila Kunis not to do it. Now, it seems that the actress regrets that decision.

“When I got married and had children, my wife basically explained to me that it was not a very smart idea to go into space when you have such young children,” explained the American. “So I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic. I was supposed to be on the next flight, but in the end I won’t be, ”he continued saying a few weeks ago. The ticket Kutcher had bought for the great space adventure was dated July 11. However, the actor never got on the ship due to this request from his wife.

According to what has been learned, Mila Kunis regrets having had that conversation with her husband since it was not a very thoughtful decision, but rather, the result of anger. “Yes, I know, just thinking about it, I get furious,” explains the Ukrainian in statements for the magazine ‘People’. “When we started our relationship nine years ago, he told me, ‘I have a ticket to go into space.’ And I replied that I thought it was great and I told him to have fun, ”recalls Kunis. “But of course, the years went by and we had our first baby and things changed. I told him that he was irresponsible, that as a father he couldn’t do that. The thing is, the hormones were through the roof ”, he justifies himself. “I told him: ‘You can’t do it, you’re going to die, that thing is going to explode and you’re going to die. And you’re going to leave me here alone with the babies! ”He reproached Kutcher.

Controversy over the hygiene of their children

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher became a trend on social networks after passing through the ‘Armchair Expert’ program where they ensured that they only bathed their children when “they were especially dirty.” Some statements that left the tweeters speechless who did not believe what they were hearing on that podcast. The actor explained that, to prevent the loss of natural oils from the skin, they chose to carry out this practice and thus also avoid the excessive use of gels and shampoo. “For me, the rule is very clear: if you can see the dirt on them, wash them. Otherwise, it doesn’t make much sense, ”explained the 43-year-old American.