Michael Fassbender to star in “The Killer”, David Fincher’s new project

“The Killer” is based on the famous French comic “Le Tueur”, by Matz and Luc Jacamony. (Neftlix)

“Solitary and cold man, methodical and free from scruples or regrets, the murderer waits in the shadows, attentive to his next target. And yet the longer you wait, the more you think you are losing your mind, if not calm. A brutal, bloody and elegant black story of a professional assassin on the loose in a world without a moral compass; a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind ”: with this shocking description the new project of David Fincher.

Michael Fassbender is the actor chosen to star in this film that would arrive at the end of 2022. (Neftlix)

It’s about the movie The Killer, a dark thriller from the director of The social network, which will star Michael Fassbender (X Men Y Steve Jobs). Fincher has already been working with Netflix several years ago and we have seen his name on several pr

oductions like Mank, Love Death & Robots, House of Cards and the great Mindhunter. Andrew Kevin Walker, also a screenwriter for Capitals sins, joined the project, as did the actress Tilda swinton at the beginning of filming.

Actress Tilda Swinton joined the project early in filming. (REUTERS / Eric Gaillard)

The Killer (Le Tueur in his original name) is about a lone murderer who enters a moral and psychological crisis as he becomes aware not only of the consequences of his actions but also of the corrupt and moralless world around him. It is based on the French comic of the same name, which they made Alexis Nolent (who uses the pseudonym of Matz) and the artist Luc jacamon. The first edition was published in 1998 and the last issue came out in 2017. For now, it is not known what part the scriptwriters will take and Fincher to tell in his film but everything suggests that, if the first part works well, we will have several sequels since there is plenty of material.

The comic “Le Tueur” was published in France between 1998 and 2017. (Matz / Luc Jacamon)

Filming, scheduled for September, actually began on November 1. The Killer It will take its cast to travel to various locations: New Orleans and Chicago (United States), Paris (France) and the Dominican Republic are the places confirmed so far.

Therefore the premiere plans will move directly at the end of 2022 or even at the beginning of the following year. Remember that Fincher is after another impressive and long-awaited project: the prequel to Chinatown, that mythical film from 1974 starring Faye dunaway Y Jack nicholson led by the controversial Roman Polanski. The remake is also a production of Netflix and news about its release date is expected.

