Meza leaves Tigres, who doubts about Uruguayan midfielder Fernández

The Colombian defender Francisco Meza will abandon the Tigers UANL after six years, informed Mauricio Culebro, president of the Mexican club, who must define the midfielder permanence Uruguayan Leo Fernandez.

“In the case of Table His contract ended, I think he also has the idea of ​​leaving ”, explained Culebro at a press conference.

Table, 30, suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament knee right that made him lose the Apertura tournament, in which he was not registered.

In its passage through Tigers, which he arrived at in the Apertura 2016, the former player of the Independent Bogota’s Santa Fe played 91 games, scored four goals and gave two assists.

Born 30 years ago in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla, Meza won three League titles with Tigres, a Champions League of the Concacaf and a runner-up in the past Club World Cup.

Culebro stated that they have not yet made a decision on the permanence of the Uruguayan Leonardo Fernandez with a view to the Clausura tournament that begins in January.

“Leo Fernandez in recent transfer markets it has always been everyone’s topic. Leo He is a great player, an excellent boy, there are many teams interested in him, but we are in a time of analysis and we have not made a decision, “he said.

The manager said he was confident that the Closing 2022 It will be the tournament in which Frenchman Florian Thauvin, a player from the team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, will show all his talent after a difficult 2021 Apertura, in which he spent several weeks injured.

“The first tournaments in a different football are complicated. The players they need a period of adaptation. He was also affected by going to the Olympics, then when he started to pick up his pace, he injured himself again. In these first six months I find it difficult to make a judgment about him ”, he commented.

About the first semester of Miguel Herrera as a Tigres strategist, in which the former coach of Mexico led the team to the semifinals, Culebro rated it positive.

“The balance is positive. All tournament leaves us learnings. We are convinced that we are on the right track, but unfortunately we are on the verge of the final. Here we all win and lose, we have to keep working ”, he concluded.

With information from EFE