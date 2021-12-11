Messi’s double in France causes a furor on social networks

Editorial Mediotiempo

It seems that the young iranian that a few years ago went viral due to his relationship with Lionel messi He is not one of the only ‘double’ that there is of the Argentine, because in the last hours social networks have ‘gone crazy’ with a ‘new double’ of the element of the Paris saint germain.

During a French television program, the doctor Yonathan freund caused a furor because their physical features They are very similar to those of the South American footballer, so as expected, the video of the specialist’s participation was made viral.

The ‘boom’ of the video where the doctor freund debate on the effectiveness of vaccines against the coronavirus in the program ‘C ce soir’ was so much that even Ibai Llanos He joked about the resemblance between the specialist and the soccer star. “But what is this level of French of Messi. What a fucking madness, “wrote the streamer.

“Impressive adaptation to France from Leo Messi “,”I thought it was Messi I was surprised, “were other reactions generated by the video of Messi’s double, which also inspired several memes.

Messi’s other doubles

It should be remembered that a few years ago the image of a Welsh miner of the early 20th century That surprised by the resemblance he had with the star of the Argentine team.

Another similar case is from the Brazilian Alexandro Pereira, whose image has become popular due to his enormous resemblance to the forward, which has led him to star in advertising campaigns.